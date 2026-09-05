Government Scheme Attracts Early Applicants: Myth Debunked

The Ministry of Coal refutes claims of a lack of interest in the Rs 37,500 crore coal and lignite gasification scheme. Initial applications have been received, with many potential projects in development. The scheme aims to significantly boost India's coal gasification capacity by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-09-2026 15:43 IST | Created: 05-09-2026 15:43 IST
Government Scheme Attracts Early Applicants: Myth Debunked
Coal Ministry Logo (Image/X/CoalMinistry). Image Credit: ANI

The Ministry of Coal has dismissed reports suggesting the Rs 37,500 crore coal and lignite gasification scheme is struggling to attract interest. Talcher Fertilisers Limited (TFL) and NTPC Limited have submitted applications, underscoring active engagement from the industry.

Approved by the Union Cabinet in May 2026, the scheme seeks to transform domestic coal and lignite into valuable by-products like syngas and ammonia, potentially drawing investments up to Rs 3 lakh crore. With an ambitious goal to achieve 100 million tonnes of coal gasification capacity by 2030, it also promises to create 50,000 jobs.

The Ministry highlighted extensive outreach efforts, including roadshows and a pre-application conference to clarify scheme details. It anticipates further applications before the September 7 deadline, offering rolling rounds to facilitate ongoing participation. Prospective ventures are at various preparatory stages, with sophistication required in technology and project economics planning.

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