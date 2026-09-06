Hollywood's Summer Revival and Venice's Cinematic Highlights

Hollywood has marked its most successful summer at the box office since the pandemic began, with a varied lineup of blockbuster hits, sequels, and original films attracting both female and younger audiences back to theaters. The industry saw ticket sales of $4.6 billion from early May to late August, according to Rentrak.

At the Venice Film Festival, Japanese director Shinya Tsukamoto presented a sobering film based on the life of Allen Nelson, a U.S. Vietnam war veteran. Tsukamoto's film warns modern audiences against forgetting the atrocities of war, amidst rising concerns of global conflict.

Meanwhile, the iconic Oasis brothers made a splash at Venice with a documentary celebrating their reunion tour. Concurrently, U.S. filmmaker Paul Schrader debuted 'The Basics of Philosophy,' examining themes of guilt and redemption rooted in his Christian upbringing.