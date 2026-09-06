Iran's Economic Squeeze: Can Tehran Outlast the Pressure?

In the wake of intense U.S. sanctions and a naval blockade, Iran finds itself under significant economic pressure. These moves aim to achieve what military force couldn't—strategic concessions from Tehran.

While the strain on Iran's economy is clear, with rising prices and import shortages, Tehran continues to show notable resilience. Insiders admit the difficulty, highlighting a 'wartime mentality' persisting among the populace.

Despite international pressure, the potential for compromise may lie in negotiations over shipping fees in the Strait of Hormuz, posing a path to resolving the standoff without escalation.