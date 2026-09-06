Protecting Tanzania’s Children: Why Ending Corporal Punishment and FGM Is the Next Big Test

Tanzania's latest examination before the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child has put a difficult question at the centre of the country's social policy agenda: can expanding child-protection institutions translate into safer everyday lives for children?

The review of Tanzania's sixth periodic report recognised progress in strengthening child-protection mechanisms, children's councils, birth registration, social support, health and nutrition. But Committee experts also focused on persistent concerns surrounding corporal punishment and female genital mutilation (FGM), highlighting the distance that can remain between national commitments and protection inside schools, households and communities.

For Tanzania, the implications extend beyond compliance with an international convention. The debate affects Parliament, education authorities, teachers, parents, social workers, law-enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, civil society and development partners. It also raises a larger policy challenge: changing practices that may retain social acceptance even when they conflict with efforts to protect children from violence.

One Country, Uneven Protection

Corporal punishment has emerged as one of the clearest tests.

According to information presented during the review, corporal punishment remains legally permitted in schools in mainland Tanzania, while the Tanzanian delegation said it has been prohibited in Zanzibar. Committee Expert Rinchen Chophel questioned when Tanzania would explicitly ban the practice in every setting and asked about efforts to promote non-violent discipline among teachers, parents and caregivers.

The delegation said the Law Reform Commission had recommended a similar prohibition for the mainland and that a bill was expected to be presented to Parliament. The precise timetable and status of that legislation will be important to monitor.

For policymakers, however, passing a law would be only the beginning. Any prohibition would need to be accompanied by practical alternatives for teachers and families. Training in positive discipline, clearer school guidelines, reporting mechanisms and public awareness could determine whether legal reform changes behaviour or remains largely on paper.

The issue also exposes the challenge of providing comparable protection to children across different jurisdictions. Differences between mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar could attract increasing scrutiny as the government seeks to demonstrate implementation of its obligations under the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

Schools Could Become the Front Line of Reform

The education system would be among the stakeholders most directly affected by a shift away from corporal punishment.

Teachers accustomed to physical discipline would need workable methods for managing classrooms without violence. That puts responsibility on education authorities to ensure reform is not framed simply as removing an existing disciplinary tool, but as replacing it with approaches based on communication, behavioural management, clear boundaries and respect.

Parents and caregivers are equally important. Government representatives acknowledged that some communities continue to support physical punishment. This creates a sensitive implementation challenge because legislation can define acceptable conduct, but it cannot by itself rapidly change attitudes embedded in families and communities.

Community leaders, educators and public institutions could therefore become crucial bridges between legal change and behavioural change.

The stakes extend beyond discipline. A child-protection system ultimately depends on whether children feel safe enough to report mistreatment and whether authorities respond effectively when they do. That makes accessible complaints procedures and trusted protection mechanisms important indicators of whether reform is working.

FGM Exposes the Limits of Criminalisation

Female genital mutilation presents a different but closely connected challenge.

Tanzania classifies FGM as a criminal offence involving irreversible harm, yet the review highlighted the difficulty of enforcing prohibitions when practices occur secretly or when family and community pressure discourages reporting.

Government representatives said limited awareness and reluctance to speak openly remain significant obstacles. Regional initiatives have therefore sought to engage traditional leaders, chiefs and communities in discussions about the physical and emotional consequences of FGM.

For policymakers, this demonstrates why criminalisation alone cannot eliminate a deeply rooted harmful practice. Authorities need systems capable of identifying girls at risk before FGM occurs, rather than relying primarily on prosecution after harm has already been inflicted.

That places health workers, teachers, police, social-welfare personnel, community organisations and local leaders at the centre of prevention.

Development partners and civil society organisations could also contribute through institutional capacity building, professional training, awareness programmes and community-level prevention. Their effectiveness, however, will depend on whether interventions reinforce national and local protection systems rather than operating as isolated projects.

From UN Review to an Implementation Test

The wider message emerging from the review is that Tanzania's child-rights agenda is entering a more demanding stage.

Creating children's councils, strengthening birth registration and developing protection mechanisms establish an important institutional foundation. The next challenge is ensuring those structures reach children consistently, particularly those living in communities where harmful practices remain difficult to report or challenge.

For the government, this means child protection increasingly becomes an issue of implementation capacity and public resources as much as legislation. Parliament may have to address the legal framework surrounding corporal punishment, while ministries and local governments must ensure schools, social services and protection agencies can implement national commitments.

For teachers and families, reform could require changes in everyday approaches to discipline. For traditional and community leaders, it means confronting practices such as FGM through local dialogue and prevention. For civil society and development partners, attention is likely to shift toward identifying gaps in enforcement, services, training and monitoring.

The next important milestone will be the UN Committee's concluding observations, reported as expected on September 28, 2026. Tanzania has said it will study the findings and work with relevant national institutions.

Those recommendations will matter, but the more consequential test will unfold far from Geneva. Tanzania's progress will ultimately depend on whether reforms narrow the gap between legislation and behaviour, strengthen protection across jurisdictions and give children practical ways to seek help.

The country has built more of the architecture required for child protection. The question now is whether that architecture can deliver the same basic principle in schools, homes and communities: that protection from violence should not depend on geography, social norms or a child's ability to make themselves heard.