NSC approves Rs 320 crore plan for Kurukshetra ITI cluster under PM-SETU

The National Steering Committee (NSC) approved a Strategic Investment Plan (SIP) worth Rs 320 crore under PM-SETU for the Kurukshetra ITI Cluster in Haryana, taking the cumulative PM-SETU investment to Rs 2,491 crore across 10 ITI clusters, according to the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). The sanctioned outlay under the Pradhan Mantri Skilling and Employability Transformation through Upgraded ITIs (PM-SETU) scheme aims to transform government Industrial Training Institutes into industry-led centres aligned with workforce requirements. Jindal Naveen Avsar Limited partners with the Government of Haryana as the Anchor Industry Partner for the project.

The Kurukshetra cluster operates under a Hub-and-Spoke model comprising seven government institutes. Government ITI, Kurukshetra functions as the Hub ITI, while six institutes serve as Spoke ITIs: Government ITI (Women), Kurukshetra; Government ITI, Kaithal; Government ITI (Women), Kaithal; Government ITI, Pehowa; Government ITI, Pabnawa; and Government ITI (Women), Ambala City. Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, said, "Bringing industry closer to ITIs will create stronger employment pathways for our youth. The approval of the Kurukshetra cluster under PM-SETU reflects our commitment to making skill development more relevant, aspirational and responsive to the changing needs of industry."

"Through strong industry partnerships, we are working to ensure that young people are equipped with the skills, exposure and opportunities required to participate meaningfully in India's growth story," he added. The Rs 320-crore allocation finances infrastructure strengthening, training facility modernisation, industry-aligned course additions, and trainee employability initiatives. Under the framework, industry partners participate in curriculum design, infrastructure upgrades, training delivery, faculty development, apprenticeships, and placement drives to reflect current market demands.

Jindal Naveen Avsar Limited coordinates with the state administration and the member institutes to facilitate apprenticeships, practical instruction, and job placements. The firm also serves as the industry partner for the Barbil ITI Cluster in Odisha, which holds an approved investment plan of Rs 240 crore under the scheme. The broader PM-SETU initiative carries a total outlay of Rs 60,000 crore. The program targets the modernisation of 1,000 government ITIs nationwide through 200 Hub ITIs and 800 Spoke ITIs, alongside capacity augmentation across five National Skill Training Institutes (NSTIs) to establish sector-specific National Centres of Excellence and expand trainer training systems. (ANI)