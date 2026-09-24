Adani Group announces over Rs 4,000 crore investment in Bengal healthcare project; Over Rs 1 lakh cr investment in state by 2035

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore in the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir in West Bengal, a healthcare project expected to create more than 10,000 jobs.

ANI | Updated: 24-09-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 24-09-2026 14:31 IST
Adani Group announces over Rs 4,000 crore investment in Bengal healthcare project; Over Rs 1 lakh cr investment in state by 2035
Gautam Adani announces over Rs 4,000 cr for Arogya Mandir (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani on Thursday announced an investment of over Rs 4,000 crore in the proposed Adani Arogya Mandir in West Bengal, a healthcare project expected to create more than 10,000 jobs. The announcement was made during the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the project in New Town, where Adani said the group plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 across several sectors.

The Adani Arogya Mandir will be a 2,000-bed, not-for-profit medical institution. Of the total beds, 1,000 will be reserved for economically weaker sections eligible under state and central government health insurance schemes. Further, the facility will also include a medical college, along with advanced research and healthcare facilities. “We will invest over 4,000 crore rupees in this hospital, college, and research facility,” Adani said.

Adani, accompanied by his wife Priti Adani and son Karan Adani, performed the 'bhumi pujan' and laid the foundation stone for the project. He said the healthcare project and related institutions are expected to generate more than 10,000 jobs across West Bengal's healthcare ecosystem.

Highlighting the group's wider investment plans, Adani said the healthcare project was part of a larger commitment to the state. “While healthcare can transform individual lives, infrastructure can transform the opportunities available to millions and this is where our larger commitment to Bengal begins,” he said.

The Adani Group plans to invest over Rs 1 lakh crore in West Bengal by 2035 in sectors including ports, logistics, power generation, transmission and distribution, roads, bridges, ropeways, green cement and hyperscale data centres. The group also announced its support for the restoration of Kolkata's historic Writers' Building. The building was originally used as an administrative office by the East India Company and later housed offices of the West Bengal government.

Adani also highlighted West Bengal's strategic location, saying the state has the potential to serve as a key maritime and logistics link between India's industrial heartland, the Northeast and the Bay of Bengal. “This gives Bengal a structural advantage few regions can match and the potential to become not just a gateway,” he said. (ANI)

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