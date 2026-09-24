ASSOCHAM launches TIPS to support $2 trillion export, $200 billion FDI ambitions

The Associated Chambers of Commerce and Industry of India (ASSOCHAM) has launched Trade & Investment Promotion Services (TIPS), a dedicated platform aimed at facilitating investment, expanding market access and supporting India’s ambition to achieve USD 2 trillion in annual merchandise and services exports by 2030 and USD 200 billion in annual foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows by 2032. According to a press release by ASSOCHAM, TIPS was formally unveiled at ASSOCHAM’s recent Managing Committee Meeting and will bring together economic research, policy intelligence and on-ground facilitation to support domestic and international investors, exporters and businesses.

The platform will provide sector-specific analysis, information on growth opportunities, policy and regulatory updates, and guidance on approvals and clearances available through Central and State Government single-window systems. It will also provide information on investment policies, taxation, FDI regulations, trade agreements and emerging global market opportunities, ASSOCHAM said.

The initiative will support the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and programmes including Make in India, Ease of Doing Business and Atmanirbhar Bharat. TIPS will support annual merchandise exports of USD 1 trillion and services exports of USD 1 trillion by 2030, exports to BRICS countries of USD 200 billion by 2030 and annual FDI inflows of USD 200 billion by 2032. It will also support the objective of increasing manufacturing’s contribution to 25 per cent of India’s GDP by 2035 and enhancing the resilience of MSMEs.

“TIPS is our concrete contribution to turning India’s growth story into on-the-ground investment,” ASSOCHAM President Nirmal K. Minda said, adding that the platform would help businesses identify opportunities, navigate processes and translate investment intentions into projects and jobs. TIPS will offer end-to-end support, including identifying investment opportunities across sectors and states, evaluating locations and potential partners, facilitating business connections and helping Indian enterprises access international markets.

It will also undertake specialised advisory assignments covering market research, economic and financial analysis, joint ventures, mergers and acquisitions, international market assessment and business facilitation. ASSOCHAM Secretary General Saurabh Sanyal said the initiative would seek to make the investment and export journey more seamless, transparent and outcome-oriented.

TIPS will work with government ministries, trade consulates, diplomatic missions, industry associations, international chambers and consulting firms to strengthen links between investors, Indian businesses and global markets. (ANI)