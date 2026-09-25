All passengers rescued after fire on vehicle ferry off Greece's Mykonos island

Reuters | Updated: 25-09-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 25-09-2026 14:10 IST
All passengers rescued after fire on vehicle ferry off Greece's Mykonos island

Greek ‌authorities have safely ​evacuated all 29 people after a fire ‌broke out on the deck of a vehicle ferry off the popular tourist ‌island of Mykonos on Friday, the Greek ‌coast guard said.

At least five coast guard vessels and two firefighting speedboats assisted the ⁠operation ​to rescue ⁠the 28 crew and one passenger aboard, the ⁠coastguard added. An official from the ferry ​owner, Blue Star Ferries, confirmed that no ⁠one was hurt and that the crew ⁠was ​working to put out the fire.

Unverified images on local media showed ⁠a column of smoke rising from a boat ⁠out ⁠at sea.

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