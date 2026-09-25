Forests Hold More Than Timber: Digital Tools and Better Exports Could Raise Earnings

A forest stores carbon, protects soil, helps regulate water and gives people places to escape into nature, with much of that value never appearing in the income it generates. Finding ways to turn these benefits into dependable economic returns is the question behind Hui Pan's study, "High-value-added forest product exports, the digital economy, and the efficiency of forest ecological product value realization," published in Frontiers in Forests and Global Change.

Drawing on data from 31 Chinese provincial-level regions between 2015 and 2023, the research finds that higher-value forest exports and stronger digital economies are associated with greater efficiency in turning forest resources and ecological value into economic output. The relationship depends on the industries, technology, environmental governance and forest resources available in each region.

A Forest's Worth Goes Beyond the Price of Wood

Rich forests do not guarantee steady income, especially when local businesses lack the skills, equipment or market access to sell more valuable products. Pan studied exports of engineered wood, finished wood products and wooden furniture to explore how better products could help regions earn more.

The research brought together customs records, official statistics and information collected through remote sensing, including satellite observations. It covered 31 Chinese provincial-level regions over nine years, producing 279 records, with each record representing one region in one year.

To measure efficiency, the study compared the economic value of forestry production and services with the resources involved, including forest land, workers, investment and the estimated value of benefits provided by forests. These benefits included storing carbon, releasing oxygen, conserving water, keeping soil in place, regulating climate and providing places for recreation and cultural activities.

The study compared forestry output with resources such as land, labour, investment and the estimated value of benefits like carbon storage and water protection, accounting for regional and economic differences. This measured economic efficiency, not improvements in biodiversity or how fairly earnings reached local communities.

Better Products Need Industries That Can Support Them

Regions that exported more higher-value forest products tended to turn their forest resources into economic output more efficiently. In the study's main export model, a 10% increase in exports was linked to a rise of about 0.007 points in the efficiency score, equal to roughly 0.71% of the average score across the sample. This was a small improvement, with statistical evidence supporting the relationship.

The finding suggests that regions could earn more from their forest resources by improving the products they sell and reaching more buyers. Skilled workers, better processing equipment and services that help businesses transport and market their products could make those opportunities easier to access.

The study measured this by looking at how economic activity was spread across basic production, processing and services, giving greater weight to more advanced activities. The relationship met the study's statistical test at the 5% significance level. Overseas customers may encourage businesses to improve product quality, invest in technology, meet certification requirements and offer more specialised services. These changes could help explain the connection between higher-value exports and greater efficiency, though the study does not prove that exports caused the improvements or that industrial development produced the gains.

Growth that relies on cutting more trees or using large amounts of resources during production could weaken environmental benefits, even if export income rises. Better financial returns need to be considered alongside how wood is sourced and how efficiently it is used.

Digital Connections Can Make Forest Exports More Valuable

The study's digital economy index covered infrastructure, digital industries, online commerce and circulation, and innovation. Stronger digital development was associated with higher efficiency and a stronger relationship between higher-value exports and efficiency.

The analysis identified a threshold of 0.2833 on its digital economy index, around the 78.5th percentile of the sample. Sixty of the 279 observations were above that level. The estimated export coefficient rose from 0.056 below or at the threshold to 0.062 above it, an increase of approximately 10.7% in the strength of the estimated relationship. This does not mean forestry output or environmental benefits rose by 10.7%.

The threshold belongs to this study's index and dataset, rather than representing a universal target for digital development. It suggests that digital tools work best with good infrastructure, skilled users and market access. Digital records could help buyers check a product's origin and environmental claims, making trade easier. The study did not test each technology separately.

Local Conditions Shape the Opportunity

Higher-value forest exports had the strongest link to economic efficiency in eastern China, where established factories and trade networks may help businesses earn more from their products. Digital development showed stronger links in central and western China, where better market access could offer greater benefits.

The export relationship was stronger in regions with greater forest cover and stronger environmental regulation. Digital development appeared more useful in areas with fewer forest resources. The findings held up across several checks, but they show connections rather than proof of cause and effect. They suggest that better products, digital tools and environmental standards could help regions earn more from forest resources.