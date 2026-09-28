Japan service inflation hits over two-year high, bolsters case for further BOJ rate hikes

Japan’s service-sector inflation rose to a more than two-year high in August, strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could continue raising interest rates.

ANI | Updated: 28-09-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 28-09-2026 12:22 IST
Japan service inflation hits over two-year high, bolsters case for further BOJ rate hikes
Representational Image (Photo@BankofJapan-X). Image Credit: ANI

Japan’s service-sector inflation rose to a more than two-year high in August, strengthening expectations that the Bank of Japan (BOJ) could continue raising interest rates. The Services Producer Price Index (SPPI), which measures the prices companies charge each other for services, rose 3.7 per cent year-on-year in August, up from 3.6 per cent in July, according to data released by the BOJ on Monday.

The rise was driven by higher freight, advertising and rental lease fees, pointing to broader price pressures in Japan’s economy. “The Services Producer Price Index (All items) rose 3.7 percent from the previous year,” the BOJ said. The index excluding international transportation costs rose 3.2 per cent year-on-year.

The latest data comes after the BOJ raised its key interest rate by 25 basis points to 1.25 per cent from 1 per cent earlier in September. The move was aimed at adjusting monetary policy as inflation and wage pressures continue to remain elevated. The BOJ has also warned that underlying inflation could exceed its 2 per cent target amid rising wage and price expectations.

The rate hike was approved by the BOJ’s Policy Board with a 7-2 majority vote. “At the Monetary Policy Meeting held today, the Policy Board of the Bank of Japan decided, by a 7-2 majority vote...The Bank will encourage the uncollateralized overnight call rate to remain at around 1.25 percent,” the central bank said in a release.

The September rate increase took Japan’s policy rate to its highest level since 1995, as the central bank continues with its monetary policy normalisation. The BOJ had earlier said it would “continue to raise the policy interest rate and adjust the degree of monetary accommodation” depending on developments in economic activity, prices and financial conditions.

During its latest monetary policy meeting, the central bank also set the basic loan rate under its complementary lending facility at 1.5 per cent.It also revised lending rates for funds-supplying operations aimed at supporting financial institutions in disaster-hit areas and those against pooled collateral. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
2
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global
3
US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security deployment ahead of visit

US Ambassador to India Gor to visit Amritsar Golden Temple; heavy security d...

Global
4
Gujarat: Applicants receive prompt justice at ‘Public Relations Centre' in Gandhinagar; FIRs registered in 28 serious cases

Gujarat: Applicants receive prompt justice at ‘Public Relations Centre' in G...

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI Won’t Make Cities Resilient on Its Own; Institutions Have to Deliver

Climate-Proofing Poverty Relief: Bangladesh Turns Public Jobs Into Long-Term Resilience

Too Many Homes, Too Little Spending: Inside China’s Deepening Housing and Consumption Divide

From Market Access to Market Power: What African Firms Need to Capture AfCFTA’s Trade Gains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026