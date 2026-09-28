Gujarat: Applicants receive prompt justice at ‘Public Relations Centre' in Gandhinagar; FIRs registered in 28 serious cases

With a commitment to provide prompt, transparent, and sensitive justice to people in even the remotest parts of the state, the ‘Public Relations Centre' at Police Bhavan, Gandhinagar has emerged as a trusted link between citizens and the police. Under the direct guidance and close monitoring of State Police Chief Gyanendra Singh Malik and Law & Order DGP Rajkumar Pandian, the centre is ensuring the time-bound and result-oriented resolution of citizens’ representations, a press release issued by the Chief Minister’s office said.

According to the release, since becoming operational on February 4, the office has gained significant public trust. In just eight months, around 310 applicants from across the state have personally visited the office and submitted their representations. Whether a citizen travels from the remote areas of Kutch and Saurashtra or from the far-flung tribal villages of South Gujarat, every applicant who reaches Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar is heard with respect, patience, and sensitivity. A dedicated team carefully receives and processes each application to ensure that no citizen faces injustice.

The team comprises Police Inspector Palak Patel, Police Sub-Inspectors N.G. Barad and M.J. Patel, Head Constable Manilal Vangai, and Police Constable Kishanbhai Rathod. As per the Standard Operating Procedure, the team registers each application and immediately coordinates with senior police officers of the concerned city or district over the phone to issue necessary instructions. Rather than simply forwarding the representations received at the Public Relations Centre, each case is examined on the basis of facts and evidence to ensure appropriate legal action.

Under the guidance of senior officers, 28 FIRs have been registered immediately through the concerned police stations in cases found to be serious and supported by facts. To ensure proper follow-up after applications are forwarded, ‘Progress Reports’ have been sought at the higher level in around 67 cases, with continuous end-to-end monitoring. At the same time, to maintain transparency and fairness, legal action as per the rules has been taken against 8 applicants who submitted malicious or false representations during the investigation. Every citizen visiting the office is transparently asked to fill out a ‘Feedback Form’. Based on the courteous conduct of police staff, the way their concerns are heard, prompt action, and proper guidance, citizens have given the functioning of the office an “Excellent” rating.

Gujarat Police is committed to ensuring justice with sensitivity, transparency and accountability while maintaining strong and harmonious relations with the public. The DGP Office’s Public Relations Centre is setting a notable example of this commitment. (ANI)