IFC’s €100 Million Loan Backs Doğuş Çay’s Expansion and 3,400 New Jobs Across Türkiye

A €100 million investment from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private sector arm, will help Turkish food and beverage producer Doğuş Çay expand its factories and agricultural supply network, with approximately 3,400 direct and indirect jobs expected across food processing, logistics and farming. The financing connects the company's manufacturing plans with the livelihoods of farmers supplying its ingredients, giving the investment a reach that extends from production facilities to agricultural communities across Türkiye.

Eight-Year Financing Supports Factories and Distribution

The investment takes the form of an eight-year loan with a two-year grace period, supporting the multi-year investment programme of Doğuş Çay ve Gıda Maddeleri Üretim Pazarlama İthalat İhracat A.Ş. Funding will support expanded potato chip and tomato paste production capacity, seed cultivation, storage infrastructure and improvements to distribution and logistics operations across Türkiye. These investments address several parts of the company's business, from securing agricultural inputs and storing supplies to processing food and getting finished products to market.

For a producer preparing to handle larger volumes, manufacturing capacity is only one part of the picture: the supply of crops, the availability of storage and the movement of goods also need to keep pace. IFC's financing brings those needs into the same investment programme, supporting the company's expansion through improvements across its operations, with the expected employment benefits reaching businesses and communities connected to its production network.

More Than 50,000 Farmers Form the Supply Network

Doğuş Çay works with more than 50,000 farmers across Türkiye, sourcing potatoes, tea, sugar beet, corn and tomatoes for its food and beverage businesses. Its contract farming arrangements give participating farmers access to markets, technical support, quality inputs and opportunities for more predictable income. The investment is expected to strengthen these relationships and help the company meet growing demand for agricultural supplies as production increases, making farmers an important part of the expansion.

The connection between farms and factories is central to the investment's wider significance, because higher processing capacity brings a greater need for dependable sourcing relationships. Farmers supplying the company are part of a network that links agricultural production with food manufacturing, distribution and sales, and stronger links across that network can support the competitiveness of Türkiye's agribusiness sector. The projected 3,400 jobs cover direct and indirect employment across this broader chain, rather than factory positions alone.

Growth Plans Extend to European Markets

Bilge Kaan Karakan, a board member at Doğuş Çay, described the financing as a sign of international confidence in the company's growth potential and investment plans. He said it would primarily support capacity expansion and efficiency improvements at potato chip facilities, alongside tomato paste production infrastructure, distribution capabilities and innovation initiatives. Karakan also outlined plans to begin operations at a potato chip production facility in Hungary in 2027, extending the company's growth into Europe, and highlighted its 41 years of agricultural experience, established brands across different categories and innovative products as foundations for a stronger international presence.

Wagner Albuquerque de Almeida, IFC's Regional Industry Director for Manufacturing, Agribusiness and Services in the Middle East and Central Asia, highlighted the food and beverage sector's importance as a source of employment and income for farmers and businesses across Türkiye. He said the investment would strengthen connections between farmers, manufacturers and markets and support the sector's long-term growth and competitiveness. The financing also supports the World Bank Group's broader priorities in Türkiye, including private sector growth, job creation and more competitive agricultural value chains.