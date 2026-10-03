Food Markets Turn More Fragile as Cereal Prices Jump and Trade Slows

Global food markets moved into a more unsettled phase in September as stronger cereal and sugar prices lifted the FAO Food Price Index to 136.0 points. The benchmark rose 1.5 percent from August and 5.8 percent from a year earlier, but the headline increase conceals a sharply uneven picture across major commodities.

Meat and dairy prices declined, while vegetable oils recorded only a modest increase. Most of the upward momentum came from crop markets where production risks, export availability and transport constraints are increasingly overlapping, making the latest rise less about a broad-based surge and more about concentrated pressure in key traded staples.

Cereal markets are absorbing the sharpest pressure

The FAO Cereal Price Index rose 5.1 percent in September and stood 17.2 percent above its level a year earlier, reflecting simultaneous pressure across wheat, maize and rice.

World wheat prices climbed 6.3 percent as logistical constraints in the Black Sea region combined with dry weather in parts of North America ahead of sowing. Maize prices rose 5.6 percent amid concerns over US yields, reduced export availability from Brazil and continued disruption affecting Black Sea trade.

Uncertainty over shipping through the Strait of Hormuz added further support to prices for biofuel feedstocks such as maize. Rice prices also moved higher, with the FAO All Rice Price Index increasing 1.4 percent as weather concerns and seasonally tighter supplies lifted Indica quotations.

The pattern shows how quickly pressure can build when crop uncertainty and transport disruption occur at the same time. Grain availability is being shaped not only by what producers harvest, but also by how reliably supplies can move from exporting regions into international markets.

Production remains high, but the cushion is no longer widening

The production outlook remains substantial in absolute terms, yet the direction has weakened. Global cereal output in 2026 is forecast at 2.979 billion tonnes, down 2.1 percent from 2025, although the total would still represent the second-largest harvest on record.

Wheat provides part of the offset. Production has been revised upward to 813.9 million tonnes following improved weather in Australia, but stronger wheat prospects are not enough to compensate for reduced expectations elsewhere.

Coarse-grain production is now forecast at 1.612 billion tonnes after hot and dry weather weakened yield prospects in the European Union and the United States. Rice output is projected at 552.5 million tonnes, with lower expectations for India outweighing improved forecasts for Japan and Nepal.

Global cereal stocks are also expected to remain broadly flat rather than expand. Inventories at the close of seasons in 2027 are forecast at 950 million tonnes, while the global cereals stocks-to-use ratio is expected to ease to 31.7 percent from 32.0 percent in the previous season.

The balance remains more resilient than a shortage narrative would suggest, but less comfortable than rising production and expanding reserves would provide. Higher wheat and barley stocks are expected to offset drawdowns in rice and sorghum, leaving the global buffer stable but unevenly distributed across crops.

Trade constraints are becoming a bigger part of the price equation

Global cereal trade is projected to weaken more sharply than production. FAO expects total trade to fall 3.5 percent from the record 2025/26 level to 505.8 million tonnes, with wheat and maize exports declining more than previously anticipated.

The pressure is closely tied to transport capacity. Constrained Black Sea shipping routes and insufficient alternative transport options are limiting the movement of key grains, reinforcing the gap between global production totals and the volume that can reach international buyers.

Rice trade is also forecast to decline by 2.2 percent in 2026 before recovering by 1.7 percent in 2027. Elevated freight rates, firmer fertilizer markets and continued logistical disruptions are adding another layer of uncertainty to agricultural trade.

The result is a market in which supply can appear adequate at the global level while access becomes more complicated in practice. The ability to move commodities efficiently is emerging as an increasingly important determinant of market tightness alongside crop size and stock levels.

El Niño is widening the range of uncertainty

Weather risks are adding further complexity, particularly for rice. A strengthening El Niño is increasing uncertainty around production prospects in South and Southeast Asia, where changes in rainfall patterns can have significant implications for output.

Global rice yields during El Niño events are typically 1.0 to 1.5 percent below their expected trend. Wheat and maize yields generally remain close to normal, while soybean yields are often 1.5 to 2.0 percent above trend, underscoring the uneven effects across major crops.

Stronger El Niño events are associated with more predictable outcomes, though not necessarily more severe ones, while weaker events tend to bring greater variability. For markets already dealing with transport disruption and shifting harvest expectations, that variability makes supply planning more difficult even before final production outcomes are known.

Sugar markets are already reflecting a similar convergence of weather-related risks. The FAO Sugar Price Index rose 6.1 percent in September as expectations of tighter 2026/27 supplies were reinforced by lower expected production in Thailand, below-normal rainfall and strengthening El Niño conditions in India, heavy rain in Brazil's Centre-South region and reduced sugar-beet planting in the European Union.

Vegetable oil prices rose 0.9 percent, supported by higher palm oil quotations linked to strong import demand and concerns over dry weather in Southeast Asia. Meat prices fell 1.1 percent and dairy prices slipped 0.1 percent, reinforcing the uneven nature of the broader food-price increase.

The next shifts in global food prices will depend on how those pressures evolve across several fronts at once. Black Sea shipping capacity, freight costs, fertilizer markets, crop conditions in major producing countries, El Niño developments and further revisions to cereal output and trade forecasts will all influence whether September's increase proves temporary or develops into a more persistent period of pressure.