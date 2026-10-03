US natural gas production hits record high in July 2026: EIA

US natural gas production reached an all-time high in July 2026, driven primarily by increased output from the prolific Permian Basin, according to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

ANI | Updated: 03-10-2026 21:17 IST | Created: 03-10-2026 21:17 IST
US natural gas production hits record high in July 2026: EIA
Representative Image (File Photo/Reuters). Image Credit: ANI

US natural gas production reached an all-time high in July 2026, driven primarily by increased output from the prolific Permian Basin, according to the latest data from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA). Gross withdrawals, which represent the total volume of natural gas extracted at the wellhead, reached a record 137 billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) in July, the EIA said in its latest Natural Gas Monthly report.

The July record marked the first new monthly production high in 2026, following five record-setting months in 2025. According to the EIA, the increase was primarily driven by new wells coming online in Texas and New Mexico. The Permian region, covering parts of western Texas and eastern New Mexico, is among the world's most prolific oil and gas producing areas.

Gross withdrawals in Texas and New Mexico rose by a combined 1.7 Bcf/d, or 3.2 per cent, between June and July 2026. Production also increased in Louisiana, Oklahoma and North Dakota during July, with gross withdrawals in each state rising by more than 0.1 Bcf/d.

The EIA said the Permian Basin has also been experiencing increased gas-to-oil ratios, contributing to higher natural gas output. US natural gas production had already increased in 2025, with the EIA attributing the growth to higher natural gas prices, continued improvements in new-well productivity and increased operational efficiency.

Infrastructure developments are also helping support production growth in the Permian region. The EIA said new natural gas pipeline infrastructure is easing long-standing gas transportation bottlenecks in Texas. Increased pipeline capacity is allowing more gas to be transported out of the Permian Basin towards liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals along the Gulf Coast.

One such project, the Hugh Brinson Pipeline, began interstate pipeline flows ahead of schedule during the summer. The EIA said new pipelines are increasing takeaway capacity from the Permian Basin, supporting the movement of additional natural gas to Gulf Coast LNG export facilities and helping facilitate continued production growth.

The latest record comes as US natural gas producers continue to expand output amid improving well productivity, operational efficiencies and infrastructure development across key producing regions. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels Growth

Development Banks Revamp Finance Measures to Show How Private Capital Fuels ...

Netherlands
2
Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan’s Skills Recognition Programme Opens New Opportunities for Workers

Jordan
3
EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

EXCLUSIVE-Citing Iran war, US waives rights condition on Egypt military aid

Global
4
Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Trump appears at Texas rally with former NBA star Dennis Rodman

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can AI and Postal Banking Give Canada Post a Future Beyond Its Shrinking Mailbag?

Below Chennai’s Streets, AI Is Learning to Predict the Rise and Fall of Groundwater

Why Eastern Europe’s Carbon Future Depends on Cleaner Energy, Not Economic Uncertainty

More Than Shorter Commute: How Compact Cities Can Help Migrant Workers Find Jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026