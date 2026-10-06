Claude climbs to third spot on web with nearly 1 billion monthly visits; ChatGPT retains AI lead: Andreessen Horowitz

ChatGPT continues to lead the consumer AI market with over one billion monthly active mobile users, while Claude has climbed to third place on the web with nearly one billion monthly visits, according to Andreessen Horowitz’s (a16z) latest ranking report.

ANI | Updated: 06-10-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 15:08 IST
Claude climbs to third spot on web with nearly 1 billion monthly visits; ChatGPT retains AI lead: Andreessen Horowitz
Representative image (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

ChatGPT continues to lead the consumer AI market with over one billion monthly active mobile users, while Claude has climbed to third place on the web with nearly one billion monthly visits, according to Andreessen Horowitz’s (a16z) latest ranking report. In its Top 100 Consumer AI Apps ranking, a16z noted that Gemini and Claude remain neck and neck in paid subscribers, even after Google migrated existing paid users to its AI plan, which boosted Gemini’s subscriber count.

“Claude has climbed to #3 on web with nearly 1B monthly visits” a16Z posted on Social media ‘X’. It adds, “ChatGPT has 3x more U.S. consumer paid subscribers than Claude or Gemini.” However, despite the rapid expansion of consumer AI, a16z said usage remains broad but relatively shallow. Nearly half of US consumers now report using AI, but only 25 per cent engage with it daily.

“Consumer AI usage is wide, but not very deep…for almost everyone. While nearly half of U.S. consumers now report using AI, only 25% are engaged with it daily,” it said. It further noted that as of August, just 4.5 per cent of US consumers had an active paid personal subscription to ChatGPT, Gemini, or Claude.

According to the report, the top 10 per cent of spenders account for roughly half of all observed consumer AI spending, with these users disproportionately paying for coding, productivity and creative tools. The report also highlighted that consumer AI has found its first real market, that includes “people who pay - often a lot - for tools that help them build, create, and get work done.”

Apart from this, the report noted that consumer AI likely needs a new business model - or possibly, an old one. On competitive trends, YipitData’s global desktop panel showed a decline in Claude’s average daily sessions in July and August, while its US e-receipt panel indicated slowing gross subscriber additions and rising churn.

ChatGPT, regained momentum following product launches in July, including GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra and Luna, and the debut of ChatGPT Work. The report also noted that ChatGPT has a more balanced user base across gender and income groups and leads across most US states, except California, Montana and Massachusetts.

It further highlighted a significant gap between traffic and monetisation across consumer AI platforms. (ANI)

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