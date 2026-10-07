Sri Lanka’s Economy Regains Lost Ground as Families Wait for Recovery to Reach Them

Sri Lanka's economy has returned to pre-crisis levels, marking a significant recovery milestone, with household incomes and employment still trailing the broader rebound. The World Bank Group's latest twice-yearly Sri Lanka Development Update, From Recovery to Transformation, projects GDP growth of 4.4% in 2026, exceeding earlier forecasts on the strength of industry and steady services growth. For families struggling to rebuild their finances, the uneven recovery means that stronger national output has not translated into comparable improvements in earnings, job prospects and everyday living conditions.

Growth returns, with household pressures still unresolved

The economy has expanded for twelve consecutive quarters, recording real GDP growth of 4.7% in the first half of 2026 and returning output to its 2018 level. Strong fiscal performance has brought a sharp increase in the primary budget surplus, reflecting an improvement in government finances. Rising energy and food prices have pushed inflation higher in recent months, adding pressure to household budgets, and poverty remains well above pre-crisis levels, with the report putting the estimated rate at 16.9% in 2025.

Growth is expected to ease to 4.2% in 2027 as the boost from the post-crisis rebound fades and weak productivity limits further expansion. Prolonged volatility in global energy markets and the potential effects of El Niño present heightened risks to productivity and food security. The report calls for a shift in the sources of growth, moving away from government spending towards greater private investment, exports and productivity, supported by better infrastructure, stable investment conditions and more private sector participation in key parts of the economy.

Agribusiness offers a route to jobs and rural prosperity

Gevorg Sargsyan, the World Bank Group's Country Manager for Sri Lanka, described the country's reclassification as an upper-middle-income economy as a reflection of its people's hard work and the government's commitment to recovery. He stressed that the milestone opens a new phase of work to transform the economy and create jobs, identifying agrifood as a sector with substantial potential. Policies, infrastructure and supportive business conditions will be central to helping farmers, companies and investors turn that potential into lasting growth.

The report's special focus explains why agribusiness matters beyond farming, with primary agriculture accounting for about 8% of GDP and the wider agrifood system contributing roughly one-sixth of GDP and more than 40% of employment. That wider system includes food processing, logistics, trade and food services, connecting agricultural production with businesses and livelihoods across the country. Agribusiness generates nearly 30% of goods exports and supports foreign exchange earnings and rural incomes, with Sri Lanka competing successfully in global markets for tea, coconut, cinnamon, seafood and rubber.

Investment reforms could help spread the recovery's benefits

Targeted changes to trade policy, public spending, infrastructure and access to finance could attract fresh private investment across agricultural value chains, expanding opportunities for smallholders and rural communities. The report recommends a more predictable policy environment that supports exports, with public funds redirected from inefficient subsidies into agricultural research and climate-smart technologies that improve productivity. Better quality infrastructure, digital traceability and cold-chain logistics would support those investments, with land tenure reforms and improved access to finance helping small farmers and agribusinesses secure longer-term investment.

The Sri Lanka update accompanies the World Bank Group's twice-yearly South Asia Economic Update, which examines regional economic developments and policy challenges. According to the supplied release, its October 2026 edition, Adopting AI for Growth, projects South Asian growth of 6.9% this year, supported by strong domestic demand that helps the region withstand global shocks. The regional report explores how AI adoption could create new sources of growth through higher labour productivity, wider export opportunities and improved public service delivery.