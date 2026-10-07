Delhi: Key Opposition leaders arrive at Janpath for crucial meeting with Mallikarjun Kharge

Several top opposition leaders gathered at a venue on Janpath in the national capital for a high-level meeting convened by Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge. The meeting comes against the backdrop of heightened political tension between the ruling dispensation and the opposition alliance over electoral matters.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, has invited Opposition members of Parliament for a lunch meeting, where lawmakers are set to sign a letter seeking an appointment with the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC), Gyanesh Kumar. Speaking to reporters ahead of the deliberations, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sudhakar Singh stated that the ongoing demonstrations have spread across the country and will not stop.

"Protests are taking place today as well at the block level across the entire country, whether you [the media] broadcast the news or not. Tomorrow, it will be at the district level. So this protest will continue; it will not stop. This is a fight... democracy was not established merely for elections, where someone becomes an MP, someone becomes the Prime Minister, or someone becomes the President. That is not why Indian democracy was founded," Singh said. Accusing key institutions of capitulating under political pressure, the RJD leader added: "Even before independence, there used to be kings and emperors, and there was the British Viceroy. They governed according to their own whims. This country will not run on personal whims; this country will run according to the Constitution. The Constitution has been violated, and very crucial constitutional institutions have compromised on their duty. That is precisely why this battle will now be fought on the streets."

Weighing in on the momentum of the opposition's campaign, Communist Party of India (CPI) MP P. Sandosh Kumar emphasized that the movement had resonated widely with the public. "This... meaning, is not a new movement. It was started in 2025... Now, after a year or a year and a half, what happened? It has become a slogan for the entire country," the CPI parliamentarian said.

"It has become a slogan for the whole country. It has become the entire country's slogan—that is all I am saying," Kumar added. INDIA bloc leaders marched towards Nirvachan Sadan on October 6 to protest against the Election Commission and Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Earlier in an official post, the Congress party said, "The Constitution and democracy are paramount. Until the Constitution and democracy are fully protected from every anti-people and anti-national force, our struggle will continue." The INDIA bloc has been demanding answers from the Election Commission over the issue and has accused the poll panel of failing to address its concerns.

The Opposition's protest formed part of its broader "Save Democracy" campaign. Leaders of several INDIA bloc parties had marched towards Nirvachan Sadan but were stopped by barricades. The protest was followed by a sit-in at Akashvani Bhawan, where Rahul Gandhi claimed that around 300 Opposition MPs wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit their concerns. Several Opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, were later detained by Delhi Police.

Following the protest, the Election Commission of India (ECI) clarified that no political party had sought an appointment with the poll panel until 4 pm. In a statement issued, the ECI said Delhi Police informed it around 4 pm that a delegation of about 240 MPs, led by Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, wanted to meet the Election Commissioners and submit a memorandum at the Parliament House Annexe. (ANI)