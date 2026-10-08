Guinea’s Mining Boom Opens a New Chapter for Jobs, Farming and Private Sector Growth

Guinea's economy grew by 7.4% in 2025, supported by expanding mining activity, including bauxite production, a recovery in services and growth in agriculture, according to the World Bank's third Guinea Economic Update, Beyond Mining: Turning Natural Resource Wealth into Private Sector Growth and Jobs. Inflation fell to 3.2%, helping household purchasing power improve, and the national poverty rate was estimated to have declined to 36.8%. These gains give the country a stronger starting point for turning its natural resource wealth into opportunities that reach businesses, workers and farming communities.

Simandou Brings Growth Prospects and a Jobs Challenge

The start of iron ore exports from Simandou is expected to help push economic growth to 8.8% in 2026, 11.6% in 2027 and 10.7% in 2028, potentially placing Guinea among the world's fastest-growing economies. For a country receiving substantial mining investment, those forecasts represent an opportunity to expand economic activity beyond extraction. The report makes clear that rising mineral output will not automatically improve living standards across the population, particularly because formal wage employment remains limited and many people earn their livelihoods through activities with low productivity.

Marilyne Youbi, World Bank Group economist and the report's lead author, identifies mining investment and the gradual commissioning of Simandou production as a historic opening for economic transformation, with further reforms needed to strengthen private businesses, expand employment and diversify the economy. Better access to finance for small and medium-sized enterprises, stronger workforce skills and an effective local content policy could help connect mining activity with the wider economy, giving domestic businesses a greater opportunity to participate in the growth taking place around them.

Record Revenues Meet Pressure on Public Finances

Government revenue reached 18.2% of GDP in 2025, its highest level in more than two decades, reflecting progress in revenue collection during a period of strong economic expansion. Public expenditure also increased sharply through investment and election-related spending, leaving the fiscal deficit at 8.9% of GDP and keeping public finances under pressure. The figures underline the report's call for better public financial management, since collecting more revenue needs to be accompanied by spending decisions that support development and help the country manage the demands on its budget.

Agriculture Could Bring the Benefits Closer to Home

Agriculture accounts for about 31% of Guinea's GDP and more than 60% of employment, making it central to any effort to create jobs, reduce poverty and broaden the economy. The report recommends investment in post-harvest infrastructure and logistics, stronger agricultural and agribusiness value chains, and use of the Simandou corridor to improve producers' access to domestic and international markets. For farming communities, these priorities connect the country's infrastructure expansion with the practical challenge of getting produce to buyers and building more productive businesses.

Issa Mare Diaw, the World Bank Group's resident representative for Guinea, says the country's success will depend on its ability to use the Simandou opportunity to strengthen institutions, develop infrastructure and invest in human capital. The report calls for faster reforms across private sector competitiveness, public financial management, agricultural value chains and skills development, placing the emphasis on whether exceptional growth can translate into better livelihoods. Guinea's next chapter will depend on creating the conditions for more citizens to participate in, and benefit from, its expanding economy.