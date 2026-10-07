Africa’s Growth Gains Strength as Rising Prices and Debt Test Its Promise of Jobs

Sub-Saharan Africa's economy is holding its ground against geopolitical tensions, climate shocks, declining development assistance and pressure on government finances, with growth projected to rise from 4.1% in 2025 to 4.3% in 2026. The World Bank Group's latest Africa Economic Update, its twice-yearly regional report, raises the 2026 forecast by 0.3 percentage points from April. Stronger domestic demand, improved economic resilience and investments connected to the global energy transition and digital technologies are supporting the expansion, giving the region a firmer growth outlook in a difficult international environment.

Stronger growth still leaves a gap in jobs and incomes

Growth forecasts have been upgraded for nearly three-quarters of countries in the region, including Angola, Ethiopia, Nigeria and Zambia, reflecting years of reforms and better economic management. Andrew Dabalen, the World Bank's Chief Economist for the Africa Region, said the next challenge is turning these gains into jobs and better opportunities. The current pace of growth remains too low to substantially reduce extreme poverty or generate enough employment for the region's rapidly expanding workforce, leaving a gap between stronger economic figures and improvements in everyday life.

Economic activity across several countries continues to face disruption from the Middle East conflict, uncertain trade policies, tighter financing conditions, natural disasters, disease outbreaks and insecurity. Further geopolitical tensions could push commodity prices higher, increase inflation and weaken countries' external accounts and government finances. Climate shocks, including a potential El Niño event, threaten agricultural production and food security, with tighter borrowing conditions capable of reducing the money governments have available to respond to these pressures.

Rising prices and debt costs squeeze public spending

The region's median inflation rate is projected to climb from 3.7% in 2025 to 5.5% in 2026 as higher global fuel, fertilizer and food prices reverse some recent progress in bringing inflation down. These increases put pressure on household budgets and raise costs for businesses and farmers, making the recovery harder to feel at ground level. Price stability remains an important part of the region's economic challenge, particularly where food insecurity and climate-related disruptions already place families under strain.

Public debt has broadly stabilized at around 57% of GDP, with high debt-service costs continuing to restrict spending on health, education and infrastructure. Declining development assistance adds to the pressure on countries to raise more resources at home, deepen local capital markets and find more sustainable sources of financing. These priorities matter for the quality of growth because governments need room to fund essential services and investments that help people develop skills, businesses expand, and economies withstand future shocks.

Small AI tools could bring practical gains across the region

The report's special focus examines AI's potential to raise productivity, improve services and create jobs, with most countries still at an early stage of adoption and activity concentrated in economies such as Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa. Affordable, locally adapted "small AI" applications offer the region's greatest opportunity, using tools that require little bandwidth to serve education, agriculture, health, finance, logistics and public administration. Dabalen highlighted the importance of building the foundations of an AI-ready economy to support innovation, economic transformation, higher living standards and poverty reduction.

Those foundations include reliable electricity, affordable connectivity, digital skills, quality data, computing infrastructure and effective governance, supported by strong institutions and the technical capacity to put solutions into practice. Regional cooperation through the African Union's Continental AI Strategy and the African Continental Free Trade Area could help useful applications reach more countries and users. The report connects these investments with the broader employment challenge, showing how wider access to practical AI tools could support productivity gains and more and better jobs.