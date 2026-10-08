Sensorise launches next-generation GSM Module for India’s trusted IoT ecosystem

Sensorise, a leading provider of M2M eSIM and IoT connectivity solutions, on Thursday announced its next-generation GSM Module Wega M1 –(IN Sanskrit : The Seamless [Internet] flow); that they want to enable for India IOT/M2M Ecosystem, designed and manufactured in India for secure, reliable and scalable IoT connectivity. This intervention of Sensorise was fuelled by the need to have an Indian Module for India which is being dominated today by global players. With recent security incidents in the country related to modules with regards to Data Sovereignty and Cyber Security, Sensorise product is imperative for the India market. With DOT policies for SIM personalisation in India and Network Elements being domestically developed , an Indian Module completes the compliance framework for connectivity. [RS1]

The 4G module based on the Qualcomm® 216 LTE IoT Modem provides OEMs/Oes/ODMs with an India-developed alternative to imported cellular modules, featuring a pin-compatible design approach that simplifies migration and reduces hardware redesign. It is designed for applications including smart meters, EVs, POS, asset tracking, logistics and industrial IoT. “Qualcomm is committed to enabling reliable, power-efficient cellular connectivity for a wide range of IoT applications. We are pleased to support Sensorise as it brings an India-developed module to market and contributes to the continued growth of the IoT ecosystem in India,” said Manmeet Singh, Business Head, Automotive, Connectivity, Broadband & IoT, Qualcomm India Pvt. Ltd.

“This launch is an important milestone in our vision to build trusted connectivity infrastructure for India. With the governments impetus on Data sovereignty and Cyber Security Wega M1 launch and proliferation will be a compliant product for Indian market. We are building a strong future roadmap for the Product to cater to network enhancements and use-cases in the market. While trouble shooting a customer problem, we had more clarity on the need for such a product. Also given our installed and growing base we see bundled eSIM And 4G Module a great opportunity area for Sensorise and the industry. The future of IOT/M2M will be plug and play Make in India components for the growing IOT/M2M 1bn devices vision of the government ” said Karn Nagpal, President, Sensorise. “The module combines performance, security, regulatory readiness and long-term support, giving OEMs a trusted India-made connectivity.” The Module has been designed and manufactured in India based on the Qualcomm 216 LTE IoT Modem. And its features include:

--Pin Compatible: Simplified OEM migration--High-Performance LTE: Optimized connectivity and bandwidth--Multi-Operator / Multi-IMSI: Network flexibility and resilience--eSIM & RSP: GSMA-compliant remote provisioning--10–15 Year Lifecycle: Built for long-term IoT deployments--QoSIM Integration: Connectivity monitoring and analytics--Security & Compliance: Designed with applicable DoT, MTCTE/TTC, InfoSec and data-governance requirements in mind The Module was launched at the India Mobile Congress 2026 by Union Minister for Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia. The Minister said he was pleased to note that we have a made in India module which is the bridge (SETU) between the device and the telecom networks.

The launch supports India’s goals around Make in India, data sovereignty and the domestic semiconductor and electronics ecosystem. Go-to-market is planned for Q1 2027, with select initial deployments with anchor customers. Sensorise Smart Solutions, a register M2M Service Provider with DOT enables secure, scalable and intelligent M2M eSIM and IoT connectivity across utilities, mobility, retail, logistics and industrial IoT. (ANI)