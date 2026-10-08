One dead, two injured in Poland's second school attack in two days

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 14:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 14:30 IST
One dead, two injured in Poland's second school attack in two days

A ​15-year-old former pupil killed one ​person and injured ‌two others ​at a Polish school on Thursday, police said, just a day after a ‌19-year-old wounded 10 people including himself in an attack at another school.

"Despite resuscitation efforts, the life of a 37-year-old school employee ‌could not be saved," police said on X. Earlier police ‌said they had detained a 15-year-old who entered a school in Leszczydol-Nowiny, in Wyszkow County northeast of Warsaw, at around 9:00 a.m. and wounded ⁠three ​staff members with "a ⁠sharp object".

"Among the injured is the principal, who apprehended the 15-year-old. Police arrived ⁠at the scene within minutes of the report, and police operations ​are currently underway." Interior minister Marcin Kierwinski said that in ⁠a separate incident in Sierpc in north-central Poland police detained a 17-year-old who ⁠was ​planning an attack. They found two knives in his backpack.

Ten people were injured in a knife attack at ⁠a school in Ostroleka in northeastern Poland on Wednesday, with police detaining ⁠the 19-year-old ⁠suspect, who was among those hurt, shortly after the incident.

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