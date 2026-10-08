Analytica Lab India 2026 Wraps Largest-Ever Hyderabad Edition with 327 Exhibitors, 10,000+ Products and Next-Gen Lab Innovations

VMPL Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 8: analytica Lab India 2026 concluded at the HITEX Exhibition Centre after its largest edition to date, occupying the full venue and bringing the laboratory and analytical community together across three days of technology evaluation, scientific exchange and commercial engagement.

The 2026 standalone edition held from 10-12 September, hosted 327 exhibitors from more than 15 countries, welcomed 15,130 visitors and presented over 10,000 products across laboratory technology, analysis, biotechnology and diagnostics. More than 100 new products were launched during the event, giving laboratory leaders, scientists, quality teams, researchers, procurement professionals and business decision-makers a concentrated view of technologies entering the Indian market. The exhibition was inaugurated in the presence of Avisha Desai, Executive Director - IMEA & Consumer & Capital Goods Unit, Messe Muenchen India; Ravindranath Cherukuri, President, Indian Analytical Instruments Association; Sarvesh Singh, Director & CEO, Telangana Lifesciences, Government of Telangana; Amita Desai, Honorary Consul and Head of Mission of Germany in Hyderabad; Madan Mohan Reddy, Director, Aurobindo Pharma Limited; K. V. Rambabu, Founder & Managing Director, Pulse Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd. and Chairman, Indian Drug Manufacturers Association (IDMA) Telangana Chapter, Dr. Pravin Khullar, President, Goa Pharmaceutical Manufacturers’ Association; and Tuğçe Gül, Commercial Attaché, Trade/Commercial Office, Republic of Türkiye.

A full venue organised around laboratory decisionsThe scale of the 2026 edition reflected the depth of demand across pharmaceutical manufacturing, biotechnology, healthcare, research, testing and quality control. The exhibition brought instruments, laboratory equipment, diagnostics, consumables and related solutions into one venue, allowing visitors to compare alternatives, examine application fit and open technical discussions directly with suppliers. “The value of a trade fair is measured by the decisions it helps move forward. In Hyderabad, laboratory users arrived with defined analytical, quality and research requirements, while exhibitors brought technologies that could be examined and discussed in detail. The scale of this edition is significant because it translated into deeper technical engagement and a stronger pipeline of business conversations across India’s laboratory and life-sciences ecosystem,” said Bhupinder Singh, President - IMEA, Messe München, and CEO, Messe Muenchen India.

“Telangana’s pharmaceutical and life-sciences ecosystem continues to create demand for advanced laboratory infrastructure, analytical capability and scientific talent. An international platform of this scale gives companies in the region direct access to technologies and expertise that can support research, quality and future growth,” mentioned Sarvesh Singh, Director & CEO, Telangana Lifesciences, Government of Telangana. Live Experiment Arena moves the conversation from display to evidenceFor the first time at analytica Lab India, the Live Experiment Arena presented scheduled demonstrations across all three days. Inkarp demonstrated rapid, consumable-free microvolume quantification of nucleic acids, proteins and gold nanoparticle-tagged biomolecules using the Implen NanoPhotometer NP80. Spinco launched and demonstrated its Autonomous Nexis LC system, while LabVIZIONS presented a smart pipette with an AI voice assistant.

Asecos addressed the safe storage of hazardous materials in modern workplaces and the risks associated with improper storage. Avantor Performance Materials Pvt. Ltd. showcased VWR® PBI Air Samplers for reliable microbial air monitoring in critical environments. Carl Zeiss conducted a live software demonstration covering microscopy-based particle-size analysis, particulate matter testing, and advanced shape and morphology analysis. The format gave visitors direct exposure to three distinct laboratory applications: microvolume biomolecule quantification, autonomous liquid chromatography and AI-assisted pipetting. By presenting the technologies in operation, the arena enabled technical visitors to examine workflows, question exhibitors and evaluate potential relevance to their laboratory requirements.

“The conversations at the show were highly application specific. Visitors wanted to understand sample requirements, workflow integration, validation support and service readiness before taking the discussion further. Demonstrating the solution in this environment helped us address those questions directly and identify serious opportunities for follow-up,” voiced Aditya Marfatia, Co-founder and Director, Electrolab. International participation brings global capability closer to Indian demandInternational participation remained a defining feature of the edition. The dedicated China Pavilion represented 35 companies, while the International Pavilion featured more than 10 companies from Germany, the Czech Republic, Taiwan, the United States, Poland, Japan, the United Kingdom, Canada and South Korea.

For international exhibitors, Hyderabad offered direct exposure to one of India’s most important pharmaceutical and life-sciences clusters. For Indian visitors, the two pavilions created an efficient route to compare global technologies, discuss localisation and service expectations, and identify suppliers for further technical and commercial assessment. “India has become an important market within the global laboratory and analytical technology landscape. analytica Lab India connects international suppliers with users who understand their applications and are actively evaluating new capabilities. This exchange is essential for translating global innovation into technologies and partnerships that respond to local scientific and industrial requirements,” said Susanne Groedl, Global Industry Lead analytica Shows Worldwide, Messe München GmbH.

“The exhibition gave us direct access to pharmaceutical, research and quality teams from across India. Their questions were detailed and closely linked to real laboratory applications, which helped us better understand where our technology is relevant and what the market expects in terms of support, localisation and long-term partnership,” stated Andreas Schneider, Marketing Director, MMM Group, Germany. Buyer-Seller Forum moves supplier discovery into structured discussionThe Buyer-Seller Forum welcomed 620 hosted buyers, including 28 international buyers. The format helped participating companies enter discussions with clearer requirements and gave suppliers a focused setting in which to understand applications, timelines and partnership potential.

“We came to India with a defined requirement and used the Buyer-Seller Forum to meet several relevant suppliers within a limited period. The meetings gave us a clearer view of technical capabilities, commercial readiness and the partners we should continue evaluating after the exhibition,” said Yohannes Fisseha Weldearegay, Deputy General Manager, Addis Pharmaceutical Factory, Ethiopia. “Our team attended with specific laboratory and quality requirements in mind. The opportunity to compare multiple suppliers under one roof helped us evaluate their application fit, service capabilities and the practical aspects of implementation. We have shortlisted a few companies for the next stage of technical and commercial discussions,” mentioned Prakash Mudda, President – Corporate Projects & Operations, Micro Labs Ltd.

Conferences traced the laboratory agenda from regulation to intelligent decision-makingDay 1, organised with the Indian Analytical Instruments Association, focused on India’s position as a global pharmaceutical and biotechnology hub. Discussions covered nitrosamine risk assessment, branded generics, advanced therapies, vaccines, formulations and regulatory pathways for manufacturing excellence. “India’s pharmaceutical ambitions depend on analytical systems that meet demanding standards of accuracy, traceability and regulatory confidence. The discussions connected regulation with the realities of formulation, vaccine development and manufacturing,” said Ravindranath Cherukuri, President, Indian Analytical Instruments Association (IAIA).

Day 2 examined smart, sustainable and AI-driven laboratories, covering quality culture, AI-assisted pharmaceutical investigations, Lab 5.0, automation, informatics and digital laboratories. Day 3 looked ahead to intelligent laboratories and pharmaceutical analytics, with discussions on trust in AI-led analytical decisions, the laboratory of 2030, global drug development and the movement from laboratory data to quality decisions.

Science Unplugged, the event’s podcast zone, extended these conversations through a more direct format with scientists, business leaders and industry specialists. Together, the conference, podcast and exhibition floor connected technology discovery with regulatory, operational and strategic questions shaping laboratory investment. Building on its established two-city format, analytica Lab India will return to Mumbai and Hyderabad in 2027, continuing to connect India’s leading pharmaceutical and life-sciences regions with laboratory technologies, scientific expertise and business opportunities.

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