Ravneet Meets Consul General of India in Vancouver to Discuss Women’s Empowerment, Fertility and Diaspora Engagement

PNN Vancouver [Canada], October 8: Following her recent achievement as Mrs India Worldwide 1st Runner-Up 2026, Canadian-based Indian-origin professional, community advocate and women’s health advocate Ravneet Duggal met with Mr. Masakui Rungsung, Consul General of India in Vancouver, to discuss her journey, her connection to Indian heritage, and opportunities to contribute to the Indian diaspora community in Canada.

The meeting provided an opportunity for Ravneet to celebrate her recent international pageant achievement while discussing issues that extend beyond the crown — particularly women’s empowerment, fertility and hormonal health, community engagement and the experiences of Indian women living abroad. As an Indian immigrant who has built her career, family and community in Canada, Ravneet spoke about the importance of maintaining a strong connection with Indian heritage while creating meaningful contributions to Canadian society.

A significant part of the conversation focused on women’s fertility and hormonal health, an area that is particularly meaningful to Ravneet through her work with the Fertility Circle Community, an initiative she founded to create greater awareness, support and informed conversations around fertility and hormonal health. Ravneet highlighted the need for greater awareness and open conversations around fertility challenges and hormonal health, particularly within South Asian communities where these subjects can sometimes remain difficult to discuss openly.

She shared her vision of creating a supportive and culturally sensitive space where women can access information, connect with others and feel empowered to make informed decisions about their health. Consul General Masakui Rungsung expressed his support for the initiative, making the conversation especially meaningful for Ravneet and reinforcing the importance of bringing greater awareness to women’s health within the community.

For Ravneet, the discussion brought together two areas that are central to her current journey — representing Indian women on an international platform and advocating for issues that directly affect women’s lives. “Women’s empowerment cannot be limited to what we see on a stage,” said Ravneet. “It also means giving women the confidence, information and support to speak about issues that affect their lives, their families and their futures. Fertility and hormonal health are important parts of that conversation.”

The discussion also explored ways Ravneet could contribute to broader efforts supporting the Indian diaspora in Canada. She expressed her willingness to use her platform, professional experience and community initiatives to support appropriate Consulate and community-led initiatives in the future. Her approach is centred on creating meaningful connections between Indian heritage and the experiences of Indians living in Canada, particularly among women and younger generations.

Ravneet’s recent pageant achievement has brought additional visibility to this work. She was crowned Mrs India Worldwide 1st Runner-Up 2026, representing Indian women on an international platform while continuing to build her life in Canada. For Ravneet, the title represents more than a pageant accomplishment.

“Coming to Canada did not mean leaving my roots behind,” she said. “My Indian values, culture and upbringing continue to shape who I am. I want to use the visibility that comes with this platform to celebrate those roots while contributing meaningfully to the community I now call home.” Ravneet also discussed her broader vision for women’s empowerment and leadership, including encouraging women to pursue their ambitions, reinvent themselves at different stages of life and embrace their identities without feeling that they have to choose between their heritage and their Canadian identity.

With a professional background as an Enterprise Risk Manager in the Canadian financial sector and more than a decade of experience across financial institutions and professional services, Ravneet brings a corporate perspective alongside her community and advocacy work. Her involvement in women’s fertility and hormonal health advocacy has also become an important part of her public platform. Through Fertility Circle Community, she aims to encourage medical literacy, emotional support and informed conversations around fertility and hormonal health, particularly within immigrant and multicultural communities.

The meeting with Consul General Rungsung marks an important step in Ravneet’s efforts to expand this work and contribute to the wider Indian-Canadian community. “I am grateful for the opportunity to meet with the Consul General, share my journey and discuss issues that matter deeply to me,” Ravneet said. “His encouragement and support for the conversation around women’s fertility and hormonal health was especially meaningful. I look forward to finding meaningful ways to contribute to the community and support initiatives that empower Indian women.”

For Ravneet, the crown may have marked a milestone, but the larger purpose lies in what comes next — using her visibility, experience and community work to create conversations, build connections and support women. “The crown is a moment, but the purpose behind it is the journey ahead.”

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