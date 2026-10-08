US suspending permanent residency program for Microsoft, Vance says

US ​Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday that ‌the federal government was suspending Microsoft from a program that allows skilled foreign workers ‌to gain permanent residency, citing alleged ‌fraud. Secretary of Labor Keith Sonderling added that some of the largest IT firms in the ⁠world ​would ⁠also be suspended from that program, including Cognizant, ⁠Infosys, Tata, Wipro, HCO and Capgemini, as well ​as Adobe. Microsoft did not immediately respond ⁠to a request for comment.

He also said ⁠nine ​universities, including Harvard, Yale and Stanford, would be investigated for allegedly ⁠bringing in international students to undercut American wages. ⁠Labor Inspector ⁠General Anthony D'Esposito said subpoenas had already been served.