Suriname Converts $150m IDB Loan to Local Currency, Curbing Debt Risks to 2044

Suriname has converted a $150 million Inter-American Development Bank loan from floating-rate foreign debt into a fixed-rate loan in Surinamese dollars, giving the government greater certainty over repayments through 2044. The country's first external debt conversion into its own currency reduces the exposure of those payments to exchange-rate swings and changing interest rates, making it easier to plan spending around a more predictable debt-service obligation. The transaction also marks Suriname's first currency conversion in nearly three decades.

Making Government Repayments More Predictable

Foreign-currency borrowing can create pressure on public finances when exchange rates move against the borrower, increasing the local-currency cost of servicing a loan. A floating interest rate adds another source of uncertainty because payments can change as rates move. Converting this loan into fixed-rate Surinamese dollars addresses both risks for the covered debt, helping the government manage its national budget with greater confidence about future repayment costs.

Charlene Soentik, Administrator-General of the Suriname Debt Management Office, and Adelien Wijnerman, Minister of Finance and Planning, described the conversion as a strategic milestone that stabilises debt-service obligations and supports fiscal predictability. Their statement linked the transaction to the government's management of public finances and pursuit of sustainable economic growth, highlighting the value of reducing uncertainty over an obligation extending through 2044.

An 18-Year Hedge Supports the Conversion

The government activated currency and interest-rate conversion options already available under the IDB's Flexible Financing Facility, using provisions in its financing arrangements to change the loan's risk profile. TCX supported the operation by providing the IDB with an 18-year non-deliverable cross-currency swap, a financial hedge that protects the transaction against future exchange-rate movements and allows the loan to remain effectively denominated in Surinamese dollars through 2044. The hedge provides the long-term backing needed to make the local-currency conversion possible.

Suriname's financial market does not currently offer the long-term local-currency benchmarks and hedging instruments needed to manage fluctuations between the US dollar and the Surinamese dollar. The operation secured a long-term hedge that private markets cannot currently provide, addressing a gap that limits the country's options for managing currency exposure. Its immediate benefit is a reduction in repayment volatility for the converted loan, rather than a reduction in the amount borrowed.

Expanding the Tools Available for Debt Management

IDB Vice President for Finance and Administration Gabriel Yorio said the transaction strengthens protection against foreign-exchange fluctuations and supports the development of Suriname's local-currency market. He described the IDB's Client Financial Hub as a way to bring together the bank's financial expertise, help countries make fuller use of conversion and risk-management options in their loan agreements, and develop solutions suited to their broader financing needs.

The conversion forms part of the IDB's work to help member countries strengthen public debt management through access to sophisticated risk-management instruments. For Suriname, the agreement demonstrates how existing loan options and a specialised hedge can be combined to manage risks that domestic financial markets are not equipped to cover. More predictable payments on the $150 million loan give the government a clearer basis for budgeting through 2044 and managing the relationship between development borrowing and long-term fiscal stability.