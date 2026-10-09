AINRC's Ashok Anand wins Thattanchavady AC by 8,482 votes, TVK leads in Madurantakam, Dharapuram bypolls

All India NR Congress candidate Ashok Anand on Friday won the Thattanchavady Assembly constituency by-election in Puducherry by a margin of 8,482 votes, according to the Election Commission of India. Anand secured 13,358 votes, while Indian National Congress candidate E Vinayagam received 4,876 votes. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate K Sethu finished third with 2,664 votes.

In Puducherry, the by-election was held in Thattanchavady after Chief Minister and All India NR Congress chief N Rangasamy resigned from the seat. Rangasamy had won from both Thattanchavady and Mangalam in the Assembly elections but chose to retain Mangalam. Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate K Maragatham Kumaravel was leading in the Madurantakam Assembly constituency by-election by 8,160 votes after the sixth round of counting.

According to the Election Commission of India, Maragatham Kumaravel secured 23,884 votes, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate I Paranthamen received 15,724 votes. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate S. Kanithasampath was in third place with 14,065 votes.

In the Dharapuram by-election, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) candidate P Sathyabama was leading by 6,420 votes after the 12th round of counting. According to the ECI, Sathyabama secured 34,987 votes, while Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) candidate S. Suganya received 28,567 votes. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) candidate K Banumathi was in third place with 25,307 votes.

TVK supporters celebrated as the party's candidates continued to lead in both Madurantakam and Dharapuram Assembly bypolls TVK MLA Thiagarajan burst crackers and celebrated outside the vote counting centre in Chengalpattu.

Meanwhile, TVK supporters also celebrated at the party office in Panaiyur, Chennai. In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in the Madurantakam (SC) constituency in Chengalpattu district and Dharapuram (SC) in Tiruppur district. The two seats fell vacant following the resignations of Maragatham Kumaravel and P Sathyabama. (ANI)