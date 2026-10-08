Colombia Secures $15m IDB Loan to Unlock Investment in Smarter Logistics Systems

Colombia is preparing to strengthen its logistics system with a $15 million loan approved by the Inter-American Development Bank's Board of Executive Directors, supporting work designed to attract private investment in infrastructure and technology. The financing will help address obstacles that make logistics projects difficult to develop and fund, with the broader goal of improving the country's productivity, competitiveness and export performance. For businesses involved in international trade, the programme's relevance lies in creating better conditions for supply chains to modernise and for investment proposals to become projects that investors can assess and finance.

Turning Logistics Proposals Into Investable Projects

The National Planning Department will implement the "Program to Improve Colombia's Logistics Efficiency," which includes technical assistance to develop bankable logistics projects, meaning proposals sufficiently prepared to attract financing. This support addresses an important step between identifying an infrastructure need and securing the money to meet it, helping create the conditions needed to mobilise private capital. Reducing investment barriers and improving coordination among public institutions and private businesses are central parts of the programme, reflecting the need for the organisations that plan, finance and use logistics systems to work more closely together.

Testing Technology and Building Workforce Skills

Pilot initiatives will support the adoption of new technologies and generate evidence that can help accelerate the modernisation and digitalisation of supply chains, giving stakeholders a stronger basis for decisions about future investment. A national workforce training programme will focus on Logistics 4.0 skills in demand across the sector, connecting the push for technological change with the people expected to manage increasingly digital operations. Approximately 700 individuals are expected to receive training and certification in logistics management, making workforce development a practical part of the investment rather than treating technology adoption as a matter of equipment alone.

Supporting Trade With a Four-Year Financing Programme

Local governments and companies involved in international trade are expected to benefit directly from the programme, alongside the individuals receiving training, through support that addresses project preparation, technology adoption and coordination across the logistics sector. The initiative aligns with the IDB Group's strategy in Colombia and the country's efforts to strengthen its integration into global value chains, linking logistics improvements to its wider trade and digital transformation priorities. The $15 million financing will be disbursed over four years and carries a 25-year amortisation term with a 5.5-year grace period, providing the financial framework for a programme intended to make logistics investment easier to develop and support.