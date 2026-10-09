Nirmala Sitharaman meets Singapore President, PM to discuss economic ties and investment opportunities

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during her visit to Singapore, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation, global economic developments and investment opportunities.

ANI | Updated: 09-10-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 09-10-2026 20:51 IST
Nirmala Sitharaman meets Singapore President, PM to discuss economic ties and investment opportunities
Nirmala Sitharaman and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam (Photo/@FinMin). Image Credit: ANI

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong during her visit to Singapore, with discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation, global economic developments and investment opportunities. According to the Ministry of Finance, Sitharaman called on President Tharman at The Istana, Singapore, on Friday. The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange views on advancing the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between India and Singapore and further strengthening bilateral cooperation.

Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong also welcomed Sitharaman and said the two sides had discussed global economic developments and ways to navigate the ongoing energy crisis. "Pleased to welcome Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman back to SG! We had a good discussion on global economic developments and on navigating the ongoing energy crisis," Wong said in a post on X.

He added that Sitharaman had shared updates on developments in India and new opportunities for investment and cooperation. The discussions come amid efforts by both countries to deepen economic engagement and identify areas for greater collaboration, particularly in the context of evolving global economic conditions and energy-related challenges.

Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan also welcomed Sitharaman to the country and highlighted the opportunities available for Singapore companies in India's long-term growth prospects. "There are many opportunities for Singapore companies to participate in India's long-term growth prospects," Balakrishnan said in a post on X, wishing the Indian minister a productive visit.

India and Singapore share a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, providing a framework for cooperation across areas of mutual interest. Sitharaman's meetings with Singapore's top leadership underline the importance both countries attach to continuing engagement on economic developments and expanding investment opportunities. The discussions also come at a time when navigating the energy crisis and responding to global economic developments remain important considerations for policymakers.

Further details on specific investment proposals or agreements arising from the meetings were not provided in the statements shared by the officials. (ANI)

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