UN rights chief Turk urges immediate safeguards for ICC after 'unacceptable' US sanctions
UN human rights chief Volker Turk on Friday called for immediate measures to protect the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the United States imposed "unacceptable" sanctions upon it.
"These sanctions – the latest in a series of retaliatory steps against the ICC and its personnel for the work they do every day to advance accountability for the very worst violations of human rights – are unacceptable," Turk said.
(Writing by Miranda Murray; Editing by Kevin Liffey)