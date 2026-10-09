UN rights chief Turk urges immediate safeguards for ICC after 'unacceptable' US sanctions

​UN human ‌rights chief ​Volker Turk on Friday ‌called for immediate measures to protect the International Criminal ‌Court (ICC) after the ‌United States imposed "unacceptable" sanctions upon it.

"These sanctions – the ⁠latest ​in ⁠a series of retaliatory steps against ⁠the ICC and ​its personnel for the ⁠work they do every day ⁠to ​advance accountability for the very ⁠worst violations of human rights – ⁠are ⁠unacceptable," Turk said.

(Writing by Miranda Murray; ‌Editing ‌by Kevin ​Liffey)