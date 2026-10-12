Shri Suniel V. Shetty Attended ‘Trust Is the Real Capital’ Book Launch Hosted by Navbharat Niwas in Noida

VMPL Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 12: Navbharat Niwas Private Limited hosted a special Book Launch and Property Allotment Event at Radisson Blu, Tower One, Kaushambi, Noida, bringing together customers, their families, partners and members of the real estate community.

The event featured two key segments. The first was the launch of “Trust Is the Real Capital,” published by Truth and Social Publication, with actor and entrepreneur Shri Suniel V. Shetty attending as the celebrity guest for the book launch. The second was a property allotment ceremony led by Founder & Director Prince Dhariwal for customers associated with the company’s Rajasthan-based projects. The book “Trust Is the Real Capital” focused on the importance of trust in the real estate sector and highlighted the significance of transparency, accountability and credibility in customer relationships. It explored the role of trust in building long-term associations between real estate companies and customers, particularly in a sector involving significant financial commitments.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Suniel V. Shetty said, “Trust is one of the most important foundations of any lasting relationship, whether in business or in life. A book that highlights transparency, accountability and commitment brings attention to values that matter in every industry, especially real estate.” The book launch brought attention to the role of trust and responsible business practices in strengthening relationships within the real estate sector.

The second segment of the event focused on the property allotment ceremony for customers associated with Navbharat Niwas’s Rajasthan-based projects. The ceremony was led by Founder & Director Prince Dhariwal and marked an important milestone for participating customers. The projects included Navbharat Shivani Residency Phase-2, Phulera; Shyam Bhumi Phase-1, Khatu Shyam Ji; and Navbharat Shivani Vatika 11th Phase-2.

The ceremony was conducted to acknowledge customer associations and reinforce the company’s stated focus on transparent property transactions, proper documentation and customer-oriented service. Approximately 200-250 customers and their families attended the event, providing an opportunity for direct interaction between the company and its customer community. Commenting on the occasion, Prince Dhariwal, Founder & Director of Navbharat Niwas Private Limited, said, “The property allotment ceremony represents an important milestone for our customers and our company. We understand that property ownership is built on confidence, transparency and the fulfilment of commitments. Through this event, we wanted to acknowledge our customers’ association with us and reaffirm our focus on responsible and customer-oriented real estate practices.”

The event also highlighted Navbharat Niwas’s presence across emerging real estate markets in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The company’s portfolio included plotted developments, residential and commercial properties, villas, cottages, townships and resort-related projects. Founded by Prince Dhariwal and Gaurav Gupta, Navbharat Niwas operated under the leadership of its founders and Co-Founders Shivam Verma and Rohit Nayan. The company focused on developing property projects in emerging locations and building long-term relationships with customers through its service and execution approach.

The event marked two separate milestones for Navbharat Niwas: the launch of “Trust Is the Real Capital” and the recognition of customers associated with the company’s Rajasthan-based projects through the property allotment ceremony. About Navbharat Niwas Private Limited

Navbharat Niwas Private Limited is a real estate company focused on plotted townships, villas and resort developments across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The company has stated that its approach is centred on customer service, transparency and commitment-driven execution. With 6,000+ active clients and multiple successful project deliveries, the company has continued to expand its presence across emerging real estate markets in India. Your Trust, Our Commitment.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)