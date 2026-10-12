Why Gender Equality Could Be Asia's Best Defense Against Falling Birth Rates and Labor Gaps

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has warned that declining birth rates across Asia and the Pacific are exposing a deeper economic challenge: fewer children are not necessarily translating into greater participation of women in the workforce. In its October 2026 policy brief, Reassessing the Fertility–Labor Nexus: Why Gender Equality and Social Policy Matter, authored by ADB Gender Officer Fei Huang, the institution draws on international research and data from the World Bank, Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), International Labour Organization (ILO), and other institutions. The findings suggest that governments must rethink population policies, strengthen gender equality and expand social protection to prevent demographic decline from weakening economic growth.

Falling Birth Rates Are Not Bringing More Women Into Jobs

The report examines fertility and employment trends between 1990 and 2023, challenging the conventional assumption that having fewer children automatically allows women to participate more actively in paid employment.

Global fertility is projected to decline to approximately 2.1 children per woman by the late 2040s. However, women's employment patterns differ significantly across income groups. While high-income economies generally maintained or increased female labor force participation, several developing economies experienced stagnation or declines despite rising incomes.

Thailand illustrates this contradiction. Its female labor force participation rate declined from 66.19% in 1990 to 59.29% in 2023, alongside falling fertility. China experienced a similar trend, raising concerns about the ability of rapidly aging economies to sustain their workforce.

Other Asian countries followed different trajectories. Pakistan's female labor participation increased from approximately 11.2% to 24.2%, while India and Indonesia recorded relatively limited fluctuations around 30% and 50%, respectively, over much of the period.

These differences suggest that economic development alone cannot remove barriers to women's employment. For governments, declining fertility without corresponding improvements in workforce participation could intensify labor shortages and constrain future economic potential.

Nordic Welfare Systems Offer Lessons for Aging Economies

The ADB identifies social protection as an important factor shaping the relationship between fertility and employment.

Across selected OECD countries, fertility ranged from approximately 1.3 to 2.3 children per woman in 1990, while female labor participation stood between 30% and 66%. By 2023, fertility had converged toward 1.1–1.7, while women's participation generally increased to approximately 40%–71%.

Nordic countries demonstrate how public policies can reduce conflicts between employment and family responsibilities. Subsidized childcare, paid parental leave, publicly supported services and incentives encouraging fathers to participate in caregiving have helped women maintain stronger connections with the labor market.

By contrast, Southern European economies, including Italy, Spain, Portugal and Greece, rely more heavily on family-based caregiving and generally exhibit lower fertility alongside comparatively weaker female labor participation.

The findings suggest that governments should prioritize comprehensive family support rather than rely exclusively on financial incentives to encourage childbirth.

Asia's Demographic Crisis Is Deepened by Gender Inequality

East Asian economies are already confronting the consequences of exceptionally low fertility.

South Korea's fertility rate declined to 0.72 children per woman in 2023 before recovering slightly to approximately 0.75 in 2024. Japan recorded a fertility rate of around 1.2 in 2023 despite expanding childcare and family support measures.

China has introduced an annual childcare subsidy of CNY3,600 per child under three, covering up to three children. However, housing expenses, education costs, demanding employment conditions and unequal domestic responsibilities remain significant barriers.

The report highlights persistent inequalities in unpaid work. Chinese women spend 1.87 times as much time on unpaid responsibilities as men, while Indian women spend 3.3 times as much time on unpaid domestic work.

Such disparities restrict career progression, reduce employment opportunities and increase the difficulty of combining parenthood with professional responsibilities.

Technological disruption introduces additional challenges. Female-dominated occupations face approximately 29% exposure to generative artificial intelligence, compared with 16% for male-dominated occupations. Administrative, clerical and business-support roles are particularly vulnerable.

For employers, these developments strengthen the case for workforce training, flexible employment arrangements and policies supporting women's career continuity.

Governments Must Rethink Childcare, Employment and Urban Planning

The ADB argues that demographic policies must extend beyond birth incentives to address the structural conditions affecting families.

Long commuting times, inadequate public transportation and limited access to childcare increase the burden on working parents. Governments should therefore integrate housing, transport and urban planning reforms with employment policies.

Affordable childcare, after-school services, flexible working hours and remote employment arrangements could help women remain economically active.

Social protection must also extend beyond formal employment. Across developing Asia, informal workers, self-employed individuals and digital platform workers frequently lack access to reliable family benefits and employment security.

The report recommends gradually expanding childcare, healthcare, eldercare and social assistance while strengthening workplace protections and opportunities for women in technical and managerial positions.

For development partners, these priorities create opportunities to support affordable care infrastructure, inclusive labor markets and sustainable urban development. Private businesses can contribute through workplace flexibility, employee training and family-friendly employment practices.

However, many Asian economies are aging before achieving high-income status, leaving governments with limited fiscal resources to finance comprehensive welfare systems. Carefully targeted and progressively expanded programs will therefore be essential.

That demographic resilience depends on treating fertility, employment and gender equality as interconnected economic priorities. Without coordinated reforms, countries risk facing shrinking populations alongside underutilized female workforces, placing additional pressure on productivity, household incomes and long-term development.