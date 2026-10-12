Stablecoin Expansion Puts Central Banks on Alert as IMF Warns of Digital Dollarization Risks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF), through research involving its Monetary and Capital Markets, Research, Legal, Statistics, and Strategy, Policy and Review departments, has warned that the rapid expansion of foreign currency stablecoins could transform global finance, offering faster and cheaper international payments while creating serious risks for monetary sovereignty, banking stability and economic growth. In its October 2026 report, Foreign Currency Stablecoins: Initial Considerations on Policies to Manage and Enhance Macrofinancial Stability, the IMF examines how digital currencies linked primarily to the US dollar could reshape financial markets, influence capital flows and challenge governments' ability to manage their economies, particularly in emerging markets and developing countries.

The findings reveal extraordinary growth in the stablecoin market, whose total value increased nearly 50-fold from approximately $6 billion in early 2020 to $317 billion by June 2026. Foreign currency stablecoins account for 99% of the market, while Tether's USDT and Circle's USDC together represent roughly 90%. This overwhelming dominance of dollar-linked digital assets raises concerns that countries could become increasingly dependent on foreign currencies, weakening domestic monetary systems and exposing economies to financial developments beyond their control.

Digital Dollars Are Reshaping Global Money Flows

Cross-border stablecoin transactions have expanded rapidly, with approximately 90% of measured stablecoin activity taking place internationally in 2025. Gross cross-border transfers involving USDT and USDC reached $6.3 trillion, highlighting the growing importance of digital assets in international finance.

Emerging markets and developing economies account for a significant share of these transactions. Transfers between developing and emerging economies represent 34% of cross-border stablecoin flows, while transactions between these economies and advanced countries account for another 52%. Only 14% occur between advanced economies.

The regional picture shows particularly strong activity relative to economic output in the Americas excluding the United States and the Caribbean. Countries including Venezuela, Ukraine and the Kyrgyz Republic also demonstrate significant estimated stablecoin holdings compared with GDP.

For governments, these developments raise questions about whether existing financial regulations can adequately monitor digital money moving across national borders. The IMF warns that incomplete transaction data and limited information about users make it difficult to measure the actual scale of stablecoin adoption.

Faster Payments, Bigger Opportunities for Businesses

Stablecoins could bring meaningful economic benefits by making international payments faster, cheaper and more accessible. Businesses involved in global trade could reduce transaction delays, improve financial efficiency and access overseas markets without depending entirely on traditional banking channels.

For households, particularly those receiving money from relatives working abroad, stablecoins could lower remittance costs and simplify international transfers. They could also provide alternative savings options in countries experiencing inflation, currency depreciation or limited access to financial services.

However, the IMF emphasizes that cryptocurrency trading remains the main use of stablecoins, while direct payments account for less than 1% of outstanding stablecoins. This suggests that their potential to transform everyday financial transactions has not yet been fully realized.

The benefits will depend on effective regulation, reliable technology and the costs of converting stablecoins into domestic currencies. Without these safeguards, financial innovation could introduce additional risks rather than improve economic efficiency.

The Hidden Threat to Banks and National Currencies

One of the IMF's biggest concerns is digital dollarization, where households and businesses increasingly replace domestic currencies with dollar-backed stablecoins.

If this trend accelerates, central banks could struggle to control inflation, borrowing costs and financial conditions through conventional monetary policies. Domestic banks could lose customer deposits as savings move into foreign currency digital assets, reducing their ability to provide loans to businesses and households.

Stablecoins could also make it easier for money to leave countries during financial uncertainty. Large capital outflows could weaken national currencies, reduce foreign exchange reserves and increase financial instability.

Businesses borrowing through foreign currency stablecoins could face higher repayment burdens when local currencies depreciate. Governments may also lose revenue associated with issuing domestic money.

Nevertheless, the IMF acknowledges that stablecoins could improve foreign exchange market efficiency and support financial diversification if appropriate safeguards are established.

Governments Face a New Financial Policy Challenge

The IMF urges governments to strengthen monetary policies, maintain sustainable public finances and introduce comprehensive regulations covering stablecoin issuers, exchanges, custodians and reserve assets.

Improved data collection is particularly important. Authorities need reliable information about stablecoin holdings, cross-border transactions and financial exposures to identify risks before they threaten economic stability.

Countries facing greater financial vulnerabilities may need stronger foreign exchange reserves, banking safeguards and carefully designed capital flow management measures. Others could benefit from improved payment infrastructure and greater financial competition.

International cooperation will also be essential because stablecoins operate across jurisdictions, making isolated national regulations less effective. Coordination among central banks, financial regulators and international institutions could help close regulatory gaps and prevent financial instability.

The IMF concludes that stablecoins could become an important part of the global financial system, but their success will depend on how effectively governments balance innovation with economic stability. For policymakers, businesses and financial institutions, the central challenge is to capture the benefits of digital finance without weakening domestic currencies, banking systems or national control over financial conditions.