PCPL delivers 14 lakh sq. ft in Mumbai redevelopment; pipeline expands to 21 lakh sq. ft across key growth corridors

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 12: Pranav Constructions Limited, a Mumbai-based developer specialising in redevelopment projects, has announced the successful delivery of over 14 lakh sq. ft of redeveloped residential space across the city as of March 2026. This milestone underscores the company’s steady execution-led growth and its expanding footprint in Mumbai’s evolving urban landscape.

Over the past decade, PCPL has delivered 28 redevelopment projects, transforming ageing housing stock into contemporary residential landmarks. These developments have collectively improved the quality of life for more than 2,450 families across Mumbai’s Western suburbs, including Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Goregaon, where the company established its early presence. Since 2023, PCPL has accelerated its expansion strategy, entering high-demand neighbourhoods such as Santacruz, Bandra, Andheri, and Vile Parle. The company has also marked a significant milestone with its entry into heritage precincts such as Mahim and Matunga, reinforcing its evolution into a city-wide redevelopment player. PCPL currently has 20 redevelopment projects under construction across Mumbai, spanning locations from Borivali to Mahim. These projects include key developments such as Kaveri and Falcon Crest in Malad, Om Manikanta in Goregaon and Vaibhav Vista in Andheri, as well as Pearl Palace, Samrat and 42 Aura in Santacruz, Gulnar in Bandra and Vivante in Mahim. Together, these projects reflect the company’s continued focus on delivering quality residential redevelopment across prime micro-markets.

Looking ahead, PCPL has outlined a strong growth trajectory with a planned pipeline of 18 upcoming redevelopment projects, representing a total development potential of over 21 lakh sq. ft. Building on the developer’s balanced acquisition strategy in high-potential urban pockets, this pipeline is distributed across Mumbai’s Western suburbs and South Mumbai. PCPL is seeking to expand its footprint in both established Western corridors and emerging South Mumbai redevelopment clusters, as it continues to evaluate select projects across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. “Crossing the milestone of over 14 lakh sq. ft delivered reflects our consistent focus on execution, quality and timely delivery. Redevelopment is ultimately about creating long-term value for homeowners while contributing to Mumbai's urban transformation. With a future pipeline of more than 21 lakh sq. ft across established and emerging micro-markets, we are well positioned to build on this momentum. Our strategy remains centred on responsible growth, thoughtful redevelopment and creating sustainable communities that address the evolving needs of the city,” said Pranav Kiran Ashar, Chairman and Managing Director, PCPL.

Residential redevelopment will remain the core of PCPL’s portfolio strategy, even as the developer selectively expands into commercial and mixed-use redevelopments. This gradual diversification aligns with evolving urban needs and supports the creation of integrated, future-ready neighbourhoods. At the same time, PCPL will continue to integrate sustainability across its development lifecycle, incorporating resource-efficient construction practices, environmentally responsible execution methods, and green building principles. The company also actively pursues sustainability certifications and adopts technology-driven planning to minimise environmental impact while enhancing long-term liveability. About PCPL

Founded in 2013, PCPL is one of the leading real estate redevelopment companies in Mumbai, focused on transforming ageing residential communities into modern, well-planned developments. With a strong track record of execution across Mumbai’s Western suburbs and an expanding presence in the island city, the company continues to play a growing role in shaping Mumbai’s urban renewal story. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)