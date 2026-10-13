Kosovo Secures €41m to Modernise Seven Public Hospitals and Improve Patient Care

Kosovo will modernise seven public hospitals through a €41 million loan jointly provided by the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the Council of Europe Development Bank (CEB), supporting new medical equipment and improvements to critical-care services.

The financing announcement outlines an investment expected to improve the quality, accessibility and capacity of public healthcare for around 1.6 million people, including vulnerable low-income households. Each bank will contribute €20.5 million to equip the University Clinical Centre of Kosovo in Pristina and six regional hospitals.

For patients and healthcare professionals, the project promises better resources for diagnosis and treatment, stronger emergency preparedness and improvements in the care available through the public hospital system.

New Equipment for Diagnosis, Treatment and Critical Care

The funding will purchase diagnostic, therapeutic and life-support equipment, including CT scanners, ultrasound systems and operating-room equipment. Critical-care units will receive upgrades to strengthen hospitals' ability to treat patients with serious conditions.

The investment covers both Kosovo's main clinical centre and regional hospitals, extending its reach beyond the capital and supporting access to better-equipped public facilities across the country.

Its objectives include strengthening prevention, diagnostics and treatment, alongside the health system's capacity to respond to emergencies.

Health Minister Arben Vitia said the project would put priorities from Kosovo's Health Sector Strategy 2025–2030 into practice, giving medical staff better facilities and equipment to support patient care.

"Modern equipment and upgraded facilities will allow our doctors and nurses to diagnose earlier, treat better, and offer patients across Kosovo the standard of care they deserve," he said.

European Grants Support Preparation and Delivery

The hospital project combines the €41 million loan with grant funding and technical assistance to support its preparation and implementation.

A €1.25 million European Union grant, provided through the Western Balkans Investment Framework, has supported the feasibility study and project preparation. Additional CEB grant financing of up to €750,000 has been approved to provide expert assistance during implementation.

This support addresses the work required to turn financing into functioning hospital improvements, from assessing project feasibility to providing expertise during delivery.

Representatives of Kosovo's Ministry of Finance, the EIB and the CEB signed the loan agreements in Pristina, in the presence of an EU representative and Kosovo's health minister.

Finance Minister Hekuran Murati described the signing as an investment in citizens' health and a sign of trust between Kosovo and its European partners, highlighting the benefits of modern equipment and related infrastructure upgrades at the participating hospitals.

Hospital Investment Builds on Wider Development Partnerships

The healthcare financing adds to the EIB's existing involvement in Kosovo, where it has provided nearly €400 million for strategic projects covering transport, energy, water infrastructure and small businesses.

EIB Vice-President Robert de Groot said the hospital project would help healthcare professionals and patients benefit from improved infrastructure, diagnostic capacity and medical services. He placed the investment within the bank's wider support for better public services, connectivity, economic growth and the green transition.

The CEB's work in Kosovo focuses on social cohesion and access to essential services, particularly for vulnerable people. Its financing supports healthcare, social housing, and micro and small businesses.

Including the new hospital loan, the CEB has approved nearly €120 million in financing for Kosovo since 2020.

CEB Vice-Governor for Social Development Strategy Johannes Böhmer said equipping hospitals across the country would improve the quality and resilience of public healthcare, reflecting the institution's focus on investments that respond to pressing social needs.

Better Public Services Support Kosovo's European Integration

The project brings European institutions together through loans, grants and technical assistance, linking improvements in essential public services with broader support for Kosovo's development and EU integration.

EU Ambassador to Kosovo Dirk Schuebel said the EU had provided more than €3.7 billion in grants for investments across sectors since 1999, describing healthcare as an essential part of that partnership.

The hospital programme places a direct public service at the centre of this cooperation. Its intended benefits reach from the equipment used by doctors and nurses to the accessibility of care for households that depend on public hospitals.

Successful delivery would give seven hospitals stronger diagnostic and treatment resources, helping Kosovo build a healthcare system better prepared for everyday patient needs and future health emergencies.