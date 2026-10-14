Saudi National OpenAI engineer arrested for installing covert audio device in executive room

A 35-year-old engineer employed with OpenAI faces federal criminal charges in the United States after authorities arrested him for planting a hidden recording device inside an executive conference room to intercept confidential discussions on superintelligence technology, according to the US Department of Justice. Federal law enforcement authorities arrested Abdulrahman Alfozan, a national of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on October 9. The charges against him include using or endeavouring to use an electronic, mechanical, or other device to intercept oral communications.

"According to the complaint unsealed today, Abdulrahman Alfozan allegedly concealed a covert recording device inside his employer’s executive conference room to secretly capture sensitive communications about the company’s super intelligence technology," said FBI Director Kash Patel. The criminal complaint states that Alfozan worked as an engineer at OpenAI starting in July 2025. On September 30, company personnel found an encrypted audio recording device plugged into a USB port on the back of a television inside an executive conference room in San Francisco. Staff determined that the device, wrapped in toilet paper, was installed on or about September 28.

"Protecting American SI innovation is essential to safeguarding our nation’s economic strength and national security, and the FBI views that mission as one of our highest counterintelligence priorities," Patel stated. "Thank you to Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton and our law enforcement partners for their support -- and we will continue working closely with our partners across the US government and private sector to keep American businesses and citizens safe and to ensure our country maintains its competitive edge," Patel added.

Meetings held in that room regularly covered sensitive research, business development plans, government engagements, and nonpublic updates regarding technological progress. Closed-circuit television footage recorded Alfozan near the room on several dates, despite having no authorisation to attend meetings there. "This serious situation underscores why winning the global super intelligence race is a national security prerogative -- and why President Trump’s leadership in creating the Super Intelligence Force is so important," said Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton.

"I thank Director Patel and our FBI partners for their diligence and swift action. The intelligence community remains committed to safeguarding America’s cutting-edge intellectual property from foreign threats," Clayton noted. Records revealed that Alfozan ran internal searches regarding executive calendars and meeting rooms prior to late September. Furthermore, a chatbot account linked to his spouse submitted queries on building continuous audio recorders, managing Wi-Fi, and encrypting storage cards.

"The Bay Area and Silicon Valley lead the world in developing tomorrow’s technology, and our Office will continue to stand at the forefront of protecting that American innovation," said US Attorney Craig H. Missakian for the Northern District of California. "For us it is a matter of national security. This arrest highlights our relentless efforts in partnership with the FBI to identify and prosecute those who seek to steal our technology, as alleged in the complaint," Missakian stated.

Investigators noted that on October 5, Alfozan entered the conference room and inspected the television area. Later that day, security staff inspected an unattended bag left by Alfozan in another room, recovering his identification and a second, similar recording unit. If convicted, Alfozan faces a statutory maximum penalty of five years in prison and a fine of USD 250,000. (ANI)