Russia says it struck 7 Ukrainian energy infrastucture facilities and a data centre   

Reuters | Updated: 14-10-2026 12:14 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 12:14 IST
Russia says it struck 7 Ukrainian energy infrastucture facilities and a data centre   

​Russia's Defence Ministry said on ‌Wednesday that ​its forces had struck 7 Ukrainian energy infrastucture facilities and a data centre ‌in a massive overnight attack which it said targeted facilities which benefited the Ukrainian military.

US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that Ukraine ‌and Russia had agreed to what he described as an "energy ‌ceasefire," but Ukraine said it had learnt about the purported deal from the media and the Kremlin has only said that unspecified contacts on the matter ⁠are ​ongoing. Russia's Defence Ministry ⁠said in a statement that its forces had struck two heat and ⁠power plants in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, another such plant in the ​wider Kyiv region along with a thermal power plant and ⁠an electricity substation, and a heat and power plant in Kharkiv along with ⁠a ​thermal power plant which it said supplied the Ukrainian military in the southeast of the Kharkiv region.

The ministry said it ⁠had also hit a data centre in Kyiv which it said was ⁠used to ⁠gather intelligence on Russia's armed forces. It said the attack had been carried out with ground-launched missiles and ‌long-range ‌strike drones.

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