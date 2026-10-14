Bangalore Watch Company Enters New York Watch Week 2026

NewsVoir Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], October 14: Bangalore Watch Company™ will make its debut at New York Watch Week 2026, becoming the first Indian watch brand to do so. This week marks an important step in the brand’s growing international presence, giving it an opportunity to take modern Indian watchmaking to a global audience.

India is increasingly in the spotlight with the global watch industry, with the country becoming one of the fastest-growing markets for Swiss watch imports. The growing consumption of Swiss watches and an interest in mechanical watches have made India an important market for watch brands from around the world. While many international watch brands are looking at India as a growing market, Bangalore Watch Company™ is taking a different approach. The brand is building from India, with an ambition to take the brand global.

“India is getting a lot of attention from the watch world right now, and it’s great to see that. But for us, the idea was never to build only for India. We are building the brand here in India, but we want to take it to people and collectors around the world,” said Nirupesh Joshi, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company™. The brand’s international journey has included its debut at Dubai Watch Week in 2025, followed by its participation at Geneva Watch Days in 2026. The brand’s watches have also been listed on the Grand Prix d’Horlogerie de Genève (GPHG) for two consecutive years. The brand’s recent funding from family office principals, HNIs and some of its own customers in India and overseas has also helped the brand take its international plans forward.

“The USA is our largest market after India, and being in New York gives us an opportunity to meet our community, understand how people connect with our brand, and build relationships in the United States,” said Mercy Amalraj, Co-Founder of Bangalore Watch Company™. The brand has used exotic materials like Meteorites, Cerasteel and Captured Carbon for watchmaking These materials have become an important part of the brand’s modern-India identity.

As more people around the world discover independent watch brands from different parts of the world, Bangalore Watch Company™ is building a unique point of view from India by creating watches with stories that are rooted in modern India, while reaching the watch community beyond borders. About Bangalore Watch Company™

Founded in 2018, Bangalore Watch Company™ creates high-quality mechanical watches that tell stories of a 21st-century India. Drawing inspiration from Aviation, Cricket, Space, and the Great Outdoors, each collection captures modern Indian narratives that go far beyond stereotypes. With several firsts to its name including watches made from recovered fighter planes and aircraft carrier materials, India’s first watch qualified for Spaceflight, and a proprietary Cerasteel™ material that is a fusion of Steel and Ceramic, the brand blends storytelling with technical innovation and contemporary design. Recognised by leading global publications such as The New York Times, Forbes, and Hodinkee for its originality and craftsmanship, Bangalore Watch Company™ stands at the forefront of modern Indian watchmaking.

Founded by husband-and-wife team Nirupesh Joshi and Mercy Amalraj who left their tech careers overseas to pursue a passion for modern Indian storytelling, the brand has built a quiet but enthusiastic following with customers in over 30 countries. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)