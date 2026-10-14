Piyush Goyal addresses Andaman Dialogues curtain raiser; Emphasises maritime connectivity and supply chains

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called for stronger regional economic cooperation, resilient supply chains, and secure maritime connectivity during the curtain raiser of The Andaman Dialogues 2027.

ANI | Updated: 14-10-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 14-10-2026 12:19 IST
Piyush Goyal addresses Andaman Dialogues curtain raiser; Emphasises maritime connectivity and supply chains
Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi PVSM AVSM NM, Chairman of National Maritime Foundation and former Chief of Naval Staff, Shyam Jagannathan, Director General of Shipping, Government of India and H.E. Raj Srivastava, Dean of Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Affair, Ministry of External Affairs and Jaijit Bhattacharya, President, C-DEP (Photo/Press release). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal called for stronger regional economic cooperation, resilient supply chains, and secure maritime connectivity during the curtain raiser of The Andaman Dialogues 2027. The initiative, established by the Forum for Integrated National Security (FINS) and the Centre for Domestic Economy Policy Research (C-DEP), serves as an annual platform for regional government and industry leaders to discuss shared economic priorities. The inaugural edition is scheduled for March 2027 at Swaraj Dweep in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands under the theme "Ensuring Resilience of Sea Assets".

Goyal addressed the gathering virtually, outlining the economic framework intended for the forum. "The Andaman Dialogues will bring governments and industry together to exchange ideas, explore new economic partnerships and deliberate on building more reliable and diversified supply chains in this region, rooted in fairness, trust, and mutual growth," Goyal said.

"India's fast growing economic engagement and Free Trade Agreements in the region provides a strong foundation for such cooperation," he added. The event took place at the Sushma Swaraj Institute of Foreign Service in New Delhi, drawing senior diplomats from roughly 20 nations, policymakers, lawmakers, defence veterans, and maritime industry executives. The geographic location of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands along crucial corridors linking the Indian and Pacific Oceans highlights India’s status as a South-East Asian nation alongside its South Asian identity.

Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chairman of the National Maritime Foundation and former Chief of Naval Staff, attended as the Guest of Honour and linked maritime networks to trade growth. "The oceans connect our economies through shipping lanes, ports, energy infrastructure and undersea communication networks," Tripathi stated.

"Maintaining the reliability of these assets requires sustained dialogue and cooperation among maritime stakeholders," he said, noting that "The Andaman Dialogues provides an opportunity to examine shared priorities and exchange perspectives on strengthening maritime resilience across the region". The platform emerges amid shifts in trade networks and disruptions at key maritime chokepoints, where route changes, vessel restrictions, and port backlogs affect freight rates and insurance costs. Sea routes currently handle more than 80 per cent of global merchandise trade by volume and over 90 per cent of global data transmission.

The 2027 forum plans to concentrate on open shipping lanes, infrastructure resilience, and financial connectivity, including frameworks for local currency settlement, undersea cable protection, and regional crisis coordination. The curtain raiser also included a panel discussion on regional economic cooperation featuring diplomats from Djibouti, Seychelles, and Sri Lanka, along with Indian maritime officials. (ANI)

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