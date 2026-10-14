Early Warnings Save Lives, but Disaster Resilience Must Begin Inside Every Home

Global progress in early warning systems has expanded the number of people receiving alerts about floods, storms, extreme heat and other hazards, giving communities more time to prepare before disaster strikes. The Early Warnings for All initiative has played a major role in this progress, with the number of countries reporting multi-hazard early warning systems rising by 143 per cent since 2015.

Families also need to understand what the warning means for their home, recognise who may need additional support and know what action to take before conditions become dangerous. This household-level gap is at the centre of the 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, which carries the theme "Resilience Starts at Home."

A warning is useful only when families know how to act

UN Secretary-General António Guterres said millions of homes are damaged or destroyed every year, forcing families from their communities and increasing the risk of poverty. Older people, persons with disabilities, low-income households and other vulnerable groups can face some of the greatest difficulties because evacuation routes, warning formats, transport options and safe housing are not always designed around their needs.

Guterres stressed that safety begins where people live, making household preparedness an essential part of disaster risk reduction. Understanding local hazards, knowing how vulnerable a building may be, preparing an evacuation plan and responding quickly to reliable warnings can determine whether people escape danger safely or face devastating consequences.

The events marking the International Day are being led by the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, a key partner of the World Meteorological Organization in the Early Warnings for All initiative. WMO Secretary-General Celeste Saulo has highlighted the life-saving value of comprehensive warning systems, noting that countries with strong systems can reduce disaster-related deaths sixfold. Accurate climate and hazard information also helps governments, communities and businesses make faster and better decisions before emergencies escalate.

Governments and businesses have a major role in safer housing

The 2026 campaign places major responsibility on governments to reduce risks before homes are built or communities expand into dangerous locations. Authorities are being urged to strengthen risk-informed land-use planning, enforce resilient construction practices and increase public investment in safer housing, particularly for populations that have fewer resources to protect themselves.

Risk information also needs to be local, accessible and easy to understand. A warning that does not reach people with disabilities, residents speaking different languages or households with limited access to technology can leave entire groups exposed even when an early warning system is technically functioning.

The private sector is being called on to treat resilience as a long-term investment rather than an optional construction cost. Developers, financial institutions and businesses are encouraged to follow zoning rules and building codes, assess and disclose disaster and climate risks, invest in stronger building designs and support financial products that can help households reduce or transfer disaster-related risk.

Prepared households can turn alerts into life-saving decisions

Families also have an active role in building resilience. Households are encouraged to learn which hazards affect their area, understand weaknesses in their homes and take warnings seriously when they are issued. Decisions about buying, renting, renovating or strengthening a property can become part of disaster preparedness when people consider flood exposure, building quality, evacuation access and other local risks.

Simple planning can make a major difference during an emergency. Families can discuss evacuation routes, identify safe meeting places, keep essential supplies available and decide how children, older relatives, persons with disabilities and pets will be supported during a crisis.

The message behind the 2026 International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction is that stronger national warning systems need equally strong action inside communities and homes. Technology can tell people that danger is approaching, but resilience depends on whether that information is understood, trusted and converted into timely action. Building safer homes, improving access to warnings and preparing families before disaster arrives can turn early warning systems into real protection for lives and livelihoods.