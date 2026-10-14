India's semiconductor ambitions in focus as global industry leaders to meet in Delhi for ISIG Executive Summit

India's ambition to strengthen its position in the global semiconductor supply chain will be in focus as international industry leaders, technology experts and policymakers gather in New Delhi for a two-day summit on November 3-4, according to an official statement by the International Semiconductor Industry Group (ISIG). The ISIG Executive Summit India 2026, scheduled to be held at The LaLiT in New Delhi, will discuss semiconductor manufacturing, technology collaboration, supply-chain priorities and India's efforts to develop its domestic semiconductor ecosystem.

As India advances its semiconductor ambitions through policy support and initiatives such as the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM), the summit will provide a platform for Indian and international stakeholders to discuss ecosystem development and the country's role in the global semiconductor supply chain, the statement said. "India is no longer a future chapter in the semiconductor story; it is a present one," Salah Nasri, CEO and Co-Founder of ISIG, said.

He said decisions being made in India on advanced packaging, power electronics and domestic manufacturing would shape the global semiconductor supply chain over the next decade. The summit will bring together senior executives, technology leaders, researchers and policymakers from across the semiconductor industry.

The featured government participants include Amitesh Kumar Sinha, Additional Secretary at the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and CEO of the India Semiconductor Mission, and Dr. Kamaljeet Singh, Director General of the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL). Other government representatives listed include N. Selvendran, Principal Secretary, Department of Science and Technology, Government of Madhya Pradesh, and Pallavi Verma, Executive Director of Guidance Tamil Nadu.

The summit will also feature industry leaders from semiconductor and technology companies, including Vinay Shenoy, Managing Director of Infineon; Dirk Wittorf, Head of Technology and Innovation Management and Senior Director at Nexperia; Pradeep Bisht, Deputy General Manager of Application Engineering at Mitsubishi Electric; and Dilip Risbud, Head of Strategic Technology Alliances at Navitas Semiconductor. Other speakers include Peter Vandersteegen, Portfolio Manager for Automotive at imec, and Calvin Yong, Regional Director for Southeast Asia, India and Oceania at Yole Group, according to the statement.

The agenda will cover advanced packaging and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test (OSAT), which involves assembling semiconductor chips and testing them after manufacturing. Discussions will also focus on power electronics and wide bandgap technologies such as silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN).

Participants will also examine India's semiconductor strategy, supply chains, ecosystem development and emerging technology priorities. Shalu Agarwal, General Manager of India and Head of Power Semiconductor at ISIG, said India has the talent, policy momentum and market to become a hub for the global semiconductor supply chain.

"What the ecosystem needs now is technology collaboration and policy cohesion, and that is what this summit is built to deliver," she said. ISIG, founded in 2010, is a global platform connecting senior leaders and decision-makers across the semiconductor ecosystem, including chip manufacturers, foundries, fabless companies, assembly and testing firms, equipment and materials suppliers, investors and other industry partners. (ANI)