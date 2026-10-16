Tripura CM Manik Saha visits Durga Puja pandals in Agartala on Panchami

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha visited multiple Durga Puja pandals throughout Agartala City on the festive evening of Panchami, immersing himself in the vibrant celebrations. His presence underscored the significance of the occasion and fostered a sense of community pride. Amid the vibrant festive atmosphere, the Chief Minister toured different puja pandals across the city, inaugurated pandals and witnessed the enthusiasm and devotion of devotees celebrating Durga Puja.

The city has been decked out in colourful decorations and illuminated pandals, drawing crowds of people as the celebrations gather momentum. Panchami marks the beginning of the major festivities, with people coming together to celebrate the occasion with joy and religious fervour. The Hindu festival of Durga Puja, also known as Durgotsava or Sharodotsava, is a yearly celebration that honours the Hindu goddess Durga and commemorates her victory over Mahishasur. Hindu mythology holds that the goddess comes to her earthly abode at this time to bless her devotees.

On Thursday, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha took part in Seva Sankalp Abhiyan and said that, keeping in mind the glorious and historic chapter of 25 years of public service by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, various programmes have been taken up under the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan since September 17. He said that efforts have been made to spread the message of public service, national consciousness and social responsibility through this programme across the country.

As part of the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan, a special programme was organised at the Ujjayanta Palace premises in Agartala. The main objective of this programme was to spread the message of national solidarity, patriotism, social responsibility and public service through the colourful designs of Rangoli. Chief Minister was present as the chief guest at the programme.

The Chief Minister said that, keeping in mind the idea of 'Jan Seva Hi Rashtra Seva', various public welfare schemes of the Central and State Governments are being presented to the common people through Rangoli. "Besides, one of the objectives of this programme is to increase public awareness about the goal and dream of building a Viksit Bharat by 2047," he said.

The Chief Minister praised the initiative and creativity of the women participating in making Rangoli. He said that such programmes play an important role in awakening the spirit of service, patriotism and unity among people from all walks of life. (ANI)