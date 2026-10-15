IDB Group Draws Record $12.2 Billion in Private Capital for Latin America and Caribbean

The Inter-American Development Bank Group mobilized a record $12.2 billion in private capital in 2025, bringing more private investment into development financing across Latin America and the Caribbean. The figure marks a sharp rise from the $3.9 billion recorded in 2021 and shows how much the institution's ability to attract investors has grown in four years.

The total reflects the combined work of the IDB, the group's public sector arm, and IDB Invest, its private sector arm. Their efforts bring private resources into development priorities, extending the reach of financing beyond what the institutions can provide on their own.

"Mobilizing more private capital is essential to achieving the scale and impact required to accelerate growth, create jobs and the prosperity the region needs," said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn.

A Four-Year Rise of Nearly 213%

Private capital mobilization more than tripled between 2021 and 2025, increasing by approximately 213%. That growth represents an additional $8.3 billion in annual mobilization, a substantial expansion in the resources drawn into the region's development financing.

The record is part of a broader institutional transformation under IDBImpact+, which puts private sector mobilization and catalytic impact at the center of the group's work. The emphasis is on using the institution's financing, tools and expertise to attract additional investment and help development funding reach further.

Guarantees Play a Bigger Role

The IDB Group has expanded its use of guarantees to support financing for policy-based, thematic and investment projects. These instruments form part of its effort to unlock private resources for development priorities across the region.

The group is strengthening its advisory capabilities for public-private partnerships, building its capacity to help public institutions and private investors work together on development projects. Financing tools and advisory support are both central to the changes behind the rise in mobilization.

IDB Invest Opens the Door to More Investors

IDB Invest has advanced its Originate-to-Share business model, expanding the use of innovative financial products and solutions to broaden the investor base and bring more private capital into Latin America and the Caribbean.

The approach puts greater emphasis on sharing financing opportunities with other investors, helping IDB Invest extend its reach. Alongside the IDB's expanded guarantees and partnership advisory work, it strengthens the group's capacity to attract investment for the region's development needs.

The $12.2 billion total captures the combined contribution of these public and private sector efforts, with both arms working to increase the resources available for development.

Future Reports Will Capture a Broader Picture

The IDB Group will adopt the updated MDB Joint Methodologies in its future annual reporting, changing how it measures and presents its contribution to private financing.

The revised framework expands traditional mobilization measures to include private finance generation. It is designed to improve transparency and better capture the role and impact of innovative financial instruments, giving future reports a broader view of how development institutions help bring private funding into development.

The 2025 record marks a major increase in the group's mobilization capacity. The next reporting framework will help explain that work in greater detail, including contributions that traditional measures do not fully capture.