Festive Season Buying Guide: Best Ai+ Smartphones and Tablets to Consider This Big Billion Days

NewsVoir New Delhi [India], October 15: This festive season, the Big Billion Days wish list is all about finding the right devices for your everyday needs. Whether you are looking for a smartphone to capture festive moments, a tablet for entertainment and productivity, or a device that keeps up with your daily routine, Ai+ offers options across its Nova and Pulse series.

Make the most of the festive season with these eight Ai+ devices to consider for your next upgrade. 1. Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G: For Festive Nights That Go On and On

The Ai+ Nova 2 Power 5G is built to keep up with your everyday needs. Its massive 7,000mAh battery, 33W fast charging and 120Hz display make it a reliable companion throughout the day. The dual-tone design adds a distinctive touch for those who want their smartphone to stand out. BBD price: INR 15,999*

2. Ai+ Pulse 2 FE: For Everyday Festive Moments From coordinating plans with friends to capturing moments between garba rounds, the Ai+ Pulse 2 FE covers everyday smartphone essentials. It features a 50MP rear camera, a 5,000mAh battery and a 120Hz display, making it a practical pick for daily use throughout the festive season.

BBD price: INR 8,999 3. Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G: For Those Who Like to Stand Out

For shoppers who want a more premium smartphone experience, the Ai+ Nova 2 Ultra 5G combines a vibrant 1.5K AMOLED display for sharp, vivid visuals, a 50MP main camera with OIS for clearer photos with reduced blur, and a Dimensity 7400 processor for smooth everyday performance. Its standout design and capable camera make it a great choice for those who want to capture every moment in detail. BBD price: INR 18,999*

4. Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G: For Performance That Keeps Up Whether it is switching between apps, capturing festive photos or staying connected through a packed schedule, the Ai+ Nova 2 Pro 5G is designed for users who want a smooth everyday experience. Powered by the Dimensity 7100 processor, it combines performance with a feature-rich smartphone experience.

BBD price: INR 16,999* 5. Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G: For the Everyday Upgrader

For those looking to upgrade to 5G this festive season, the Ai+ Nova 2 Neo 5G brings together everyday performance and camera capabilities. Its Dimensity 6300 processor and Sony IMX582 camera sensor make it a well-rounded option for users who want to stay connected, capture memories and enjoy their daily apps. BBD price: INR 12,999*

6. Ai+ Nova 2 5G: Reliable Performance with Everyday Value The Ai+ Nova 2 5G is designed to deliver a dependable smartphone experience while balancing affordability and performance. Featuring a 6,000mAh battery, a 50MP AI camera and dual 5G connectivity, it supports everyday communication, festive photography and entertainment, while continuing to offer value for money.

BBD price: INR 11,999* 7. Ai+ NovaTab 5G: For Entertainment and Productivity On The Go

Whether it’s catching up on your favourite shows, browsing or unwinding with some reading, the Ai+ NovaTab 5G brings entertainment to a larger canvas with its 11.97-inch display. Its 8,000mAh battery supports extended everyday use, while the 13MP primary camera and 8MP secondary camera make it suitable for video calls and capturing everyday moments. Available in Dark Blue and Cinnamon Brown, it pairs everyday functionality with a distinctive look. BBD Price: INR 20,999*

8. Ai+ PulseTab: For Learning, Streaming and Everything in Between The Ai+ PulseTab is designed for those who want a versatile device for everyday entertainment, browsing and learning. Its 10.95-inch Full HD display and 8,000mAh battery make it suitable for watching content, attending video calls and handling daily tasks. With quad speakers, a 13MP rear camera and an 8MP front camera, it brings together entertainment and communication in one device. Available in Lightest Sky, it adds a fresh touch to your everyday tech essentials.

BBD Price: INR 12,999* Make This Festive Season Count with Ai+

From smartphones built for everyday performance to tablets designed for entertainment and productivity, Ai+ offers devices for different needs and lifestyles. With Big Billion Days deals on Flipkart, shoppers can explore the Nova and Pulse series and find a device that fits their routine, preferences and budget this festive season. *Prices inclusive of applicable bank offers, where specified. Offers are subject to availability and applicable terms and conditions.

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