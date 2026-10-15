At ICA Conclave 2026, Kadambari Advani Launched Her Book UN-TIED MARRIAGE KNOT

PNN Panaji (Goa) [India], October 15: Author, cultural ambassador and former film producer Kadambari Advani marked an important milestone in her writing journey with the launch of her book, UN-TIED MARRIAGE KNOT: The Story of Secret Scars Behind the Hidden Walls, at ICA Conclave 2026 in Goa, organised by the International Council of Authors. Officially launched on 19 September 2026 at the Renaissance Hotel in Goa, the book draws from Kadambari’s personal experiences of marital pain, loneliness and emotional suffering, while exploring her faith and her understanding of love, forgiveness and redemption within marriage.

During ICA Conclave 2026, Kadambari Advani was also honoured with an Author Award for UN-TIED MARRIAGE KNOT, recognising her contribution as an author and marking a meaningful milestone in her journey of turning personal experiences into a story intended to offer reflection and hope to readers. The launch was also a significant moment for Kadambari because of the support and vision of Inspiring Jatin, Founder of the International Council of Authors. In reflecting on the conclave, she expressed her appreciation for Jatinji’s tireless work, dedication, planning, visionary leadership, energy and commitment towards authors. She described ICA Conclave as a world-class platform that gave authors an opportunity to have their work recognised and celebrated.

For Kadambari, becoming an author was not a decision that emerged in isolation. She describes writing as something that grew out of years of loneliness, emotional pain and her struggle to understand the experiences within her marriage. Her faith in Jesus Christ became an important part of how she understood and processed that period of her life. “I lived a solitary secluded life behind closed walls, crying to my Lord God Jesus Christ, why am I suffering through my husband’s infidelity. Why is my life filled with venomous words that have crossed boundaries? From those lonely tears and endless nights I knitted every wound into words to be recognised as an author by the blessing of the Almighty’s grace Jesus Christ,” Kadambari said.

UN-TIED MARRIAGE KNOT presents a deeply personal account of a relationship marked by romance, deception, emotional pain and what Kadambari describes as narcissistic abuse. The book examines the hidden struggles that can exist behind the walls of a marriage and looks at the idea of marriage as a sacred covenant grounded in love, commitment and faith. At the centre of the book is Kadambari’s belief that love should remain the foundation of marriage. She explores how love, forgiveness and redemption can shape the way people understand relationships, particularly when they encounter pain, broken promises and difficult circumstances.

The inspiration behind the book came from Kadambari’s own experience of moving through what she describes as brokenness and suffering. She writes about discovering her self-worth through pain and finding a deeper sense of purpose through her faith. For her, the process of writing became a way of giving meaning to an experience that had once left her feeling isolated. “In the dirt of brokenness I found my worth and in the silence of suffering I surrendered to God and heard a divine whisper and realized if I had not walked through hell and fire my book would have had no story to narrate. From burn out to break through my pen became unstoppable and ultimately UN-TIED MARRIAGE KNOT was born to be left as a legacy to be remembered forever,” she said.

Rather than presenting the book only as a personal memoir, Kadambari sees it as carrying a wider message for people dealing with relationship struggles and the hidden pain within marriages. She hopes her experience can encourage readers to reflect on love, faith, unity and the role of forgiveness in relationships. The book is intended for couples, people navigating relationship challenges, readers interested in marriage and those seeking stories of faith, hope and personal resilience. Kadambari also hopes that her testimony will help readers understand how personal pain can become a source of purpose and reflection.

Kadambari’s journey as an author is also connected to a diverse professional and creative background. Earlier in her career, she made a name for herself as a film producer and proprietor of Sai Baba Textile Company in Mumbai. She holds master’s degrees in Philosophy and Psychology, along with a Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations. Her exposure to music and dance also formed part of her early creative journey. Her association with the entertainment and music industry includes a contractual association with Zee TV for the release of her album Sai Tujh Bin Kaun Hamara, which was composed by Anup Jalota, with Shatrughan Sinha as commentator and Kadambari and Anup Jalota as singers.

Over time, Kadambari’s journey took a deeply spiritual direction. Her profile describes her encounter with Jesus Christ as a defining turning point that reshaped the course of her life and became central to her faith and public work. For Kadambari, the recognition at ICA Conclave carries a personal meaning beyond the award itself. She views it as an acknowledgement that the pain she experienced could become part of a larger purpose and that her story could potentially offer hope to others.

“Recognition to me is not just an award, but the acknowledgement from God that my pain had a purpose. It means my tears and testimonies can now become a source of hope and healing for marriages. And that’s God’s way of telling that my story matters a lot more than I had ever thought or imagined about it,” she said. The launch at ICA Conclave 2026 therefore marked more than the release of a book. For Kadambari Advani, it represented the point where years of personal experience, faith and writing came together in a published work, supported by a platform that celebrates authors and their stories.

About Ms. Kadambari AdvaniKadambari Advani is an author, film producer, entrepreneur and cultural ambassador. She holds master’s degrees in Philosophy and Psychology and a Diploma in Advertising and Public Relations. Her professional and creative journey has included film production, business, music and television. Her later work has been strongly shaped by her Christian faith and her commitment to sharing her personal testimony and message internationally. Her book, UN-TIED MARRIAGE KNOT: The Story of Secret Scars Behind the Hidden Walls, brings together her experiences of marital pain, faith, resilience and her reflections on love, forgiveness and redemption. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)