Russia's Rosatom says truce in place for Zaporizhzhia power supply repairs

​Russia's state nuclear corporation ‌Rosatom said ​a truce agreement was in place as of Thursday to allow ‌repairs at a thermal power station supplying power to the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine.

It said the ‌agreement was mediated by the International Atomic Energy Agency. The ‌nuclear plant, seized by Russia in the first weeks of the fighting in 2022, said shelling had damaged its external power supply ⁠in ​September. The ⁠facility produces no electricity but needs power supplied by two external links ⁠to keep nuclear fuel cool.

"Our specialists are now going out ​and beginning repairs," Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev told ⁠reporters. "This is very important in view of the approaching autumn-winter period, ⁠the ​increasing risks associated with temperatures and, naturally, the increased consumption of diesel fuel. I very much hope that ⁠the ceasefire will be observed."

Both Moscow and Kyiv have ⁠regularly accused ⁠each other of military action that compromises nuclear safety.