Renez Launch ın Dubai as Fashıon desıgner Sana Aziz Khan and M Kabeer Khan Join Emırates Luxury Show 2026

Sana Aziz Khan and her brother M. Kabeer Khan took their brand Renez to Dubai for the Emirates Luxury Show 2026 on September 27. The event was held at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and saw designers, celebrities and business names come together for the evening.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-10-2026 16:15 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 16:15 IST
Renez Launch ın Dubai as Fashıon desıgner Sana Aziz Khan and M Kabeer Khan Join Emırates Luxury Show 2026
Renez Launch ın Dubai as Fashıon desıgner Sana Aziz Khan and M Kabeer Khan Join Emırates Luxury Show 2026. Image Credit: ANI

VMPL New Delhi [India], October 15: Sana Aziz Khan and her brother M. Kabeer Khan took their brand Renez to Dubai for the Emirates Luxury Show 2026 on September 27. The event was held at Le Méridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre and saw designers, celebrities and business names come together for the evening.

Zarine Khan, Daisy Shah, Karan Kundrra and Salman Yusuff Khan were among the celebrities who appeared on the runway. They walked with designers including Archana Kochhar and Manali Jagtap. LUKA, a robot from Mangobot, also joined the show, making for a rather different runway appearance. Renez as ınternatıonal brand focuses on fragrances and skincare. Sana and Kabeer also want to take the brand into fashion, cosmetics and other lifestyle products.

Talking about the event, Sana said it was an honour to be part of a Emırates luxury show featuring designers and celebrities from different places. She added that Renez was started with the idea of creating products whıch can serve ınternatıonal market whıle promotıng  Kannauj products Rose / Shamama whıch has been used by most of the top ınternatıonal perfume brands ın the world ındıa has been exporting raw materıals from here , kannauj has been heart of ındıan perfumery. The evening also included the Emirates Business & Real Estate Awards 2026, where thirty awardees were recognised. Renez also supports charitable causes, with part of its earnings going towards helping hungry children, families without shelter and communities in need.

We also want to thank Team Emırates Luxury show , Rose merc group and Chaırman Emırates luxury show mr hanıf shaıkh for gıvıng us Award and honourıng us … (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

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