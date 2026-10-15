CMRL and Exalogic Cases: CPI(M)'s Govindan accuses UDF, ED of political attack on Pinarayi Vijayan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Keralam state secretary MV Govindan on Thursday defended former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic cases, alleging that the UDF had joined hands with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to politically target Vijayan, Mohammed Riyas and the CPI(M). Speaking about the court verdict in the matter, Govindan said the party would respond through legal and political means after examining all aspects of the judgment.

"Having carefully studied the verdict regarding this matter, as we pointed out earlier, we will face it effectively, both legally and politically. It was actually the Kerala government that should have filed an appeal. Because they did not file an appeal, the court itself indicated and primarily understood that the verdict was implemented and put into practice," he said. Govindan said an FIR had been registered and that the party was not interfering in the proceedings. He added that the available legal intervention concerned the quashing of the FIR.

"The court has now said that we can proceed with that kind of continuation. Therefore, after examining all aspects, proper legal actions will be taken," he said. Alleging a political motive behind the case, Govindan said, "When examining the latest verdict, it is clear that there has been a planned and deliberate move by the UDF in Keralam, joining hands with the ED, to politically attack Pinarayi Vijayan, Riyas, and thereby the CPI(M)."

Responding to the demand for Vijayan's resignation as LoP in Keralam Assembly, Govindan dismissed it as a repeated political demand and rejected the allegations against the Chief Minister. "That is merely a demand they have been making since the old days. It's not just now; they had demanded the Chief Minister's resignation long ago. Nobody pays attention to this meaningless slogan," he said.

Calling it a fabricated case, Govindan alleged that the ED was pursuing it with a political motive as part of the BJP's system and accused VD Satheesan and his camp of supporting that position. "The ED is handling that case with a political motive as part of the BJP system. It is just that VD Satheesan and his camp have taken a stance supporting," he added.

The Keralam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered two FIRs in connection with the financial dealings between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic, naming former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as accused. Pinarayi's daughter T Veena has been named as an accused in both cases. Pinarayi Vijayan is the first accused in the monthly payment (Masappadi) case, while Mohammed Riyas is the first accused in the money laundering case.

The first case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while the second relates to an alleged hawala money transaction. (ANI)