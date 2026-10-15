CMRL and Exalogic Cases: CPI(M)'s Govindan accuses UDF, ED of political attack on Pinarayi Vijayan

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Keralam state secretary MV Govindan on Thursday defended former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic cases, alleging that the UDF had joined hands with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to politically target Vijayan, Mohammed Riyas and the CPI(M).

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 17:22 IST
CMRL and Exalogic Cases: CPI(M)'s Govindan accuses UDF, ED of political attack on Pinarayi Vijayan
Communist Party of India (Marxist) State Secretary MV Govindan (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Communist Party of India (Marxist) Keralam state secretary MV Govindan on Thursday defended former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic cases, alleging that the UDF had joined hands with the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to politically target Vijayan, Mohammed Riyas and the CPI(M). Speaking about the court verdict in the matter, Govindan said the party would respond through legal and political means after examining all aspects of the judgment.

"Having carefully studied the verdict regarding this matter, as we pointed out earlier, we will face it effectively, both legally and politically. It was actually the Kerala government that should have filed an appeal. Because they did not file an appeal, the court itself indicated and primarily understood that the verdict was implemented and put into practice," he said. Govindan said an FIR had been registered and that the party was not interfering in the proceedings. He added that the available legal intervention concerned the quashing of the FIR.

"The court has now said that we can proceed with that kind of continuation. Therefore, after examining all aspects, proper legal actions will be taken," he said. Alleging a political motive behind the case, Govindan said, "When examining the latest verdict, it is clear that there has been a planned and deliberate move by the UDF in Keralam, joining hands with the ED, to politically attack Pinarayi Vijayan, Riyas, and thereby the CPI(M)."

Responding to the demand for Vijayan's resignation as LoP in Keralam Assembly, Govindan dismissed it as a repeated political demand and rejected the allegations against the Chief Minister. "That is merely a demand they have been making since the old days. It's not just now; they had demanded the Chief Minister's resignation long ago. Nobody pays attention to this meaningless slogan," he said.

Calling it a fabricated case, Govindan alleged that the ED was pursuing it with a political motive as part of the BJP's system and accused  VD Satheesan and his camp of supporting that position. "The ED is handling that case with a political motive as part of the BJP system. It is just that VD Satheesan and his camp have taken a stance supporting," he added.

The Keralam Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau has registered two FIRs in connection with the financial dealings between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Limited (CMRL) and Exalogic, naming former Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and others as accused. Pinarayi's daughter T Veena has been named as an accused in both cases. Pinarayi Vijayan is the first accused in the monthly payment (Masappadi) case, while Mohammed Riyas is the first accused in the money laundering case.

The first case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, while the second relates to an alleged hawala money transaction. (ANI)

TRENDING

1
IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel Buying

IATA and WSHA Bring Airlines and Hotels Together for More Sustainable Hotel ...

Belgium
2
UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Groups

UN Experts Urge Türkiye to End Crackdown on LGBTI Rights Defenders and Group...

Global
3
Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates Emerge

Africa Builds New Nutrition Science Force as First 18 Nuclear-Tech Graduates...

Ivory Coast
4
AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care Support

AfDB and WHO Push $55 Million Sudan Health Project to Speed Up Critical Care...

Sudan

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

AI in Investment Advice: Risk Warnings Outnumber Claims of Use in Client Brochures

Hydrogen and Waste Heat Could Help Industrial Parks Cut Costs and Carbon Emissions

Why Palestinian E-Wallet Users Plan to Stay Despite Banking and Cash Disruptions

Albania’s Fiscal Reform Test: Can Fairer Taxes and Smarter Grants Strengthen Local Governance?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026