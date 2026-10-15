Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal launches National Strategic Trade Command Centre to strengthen trade monitoring

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday launched the National Strategic Trade Command Centre (NSTCC) to strengthen monitoring of India's international trade, the Ministry of Commerce & Industry said in a statement. Developed by the Department of Commerce under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the NSTCC aims to improve the monitoring, analysis and oversight of India's international trade by integrating trade-related data to support informed policy decisions.

“The platform enables users to analyse information across multiple levels, including national trade performance, Regional Authorities, schemes, products, destination markets and individual applications, subject to role-based access permissions,” the Ministry added. As per the release, the Command Centre will provide senior policymakers and government officials with a comprehensive view of India's trade performance, export promotion schemes, regulatory approvals and application processing.

By integrating data from multiple trade-related systems, the platform will help identify emerging trends, operational bottlenecks and areas requiring timely policy or administrative intervention, it added. “In its initial phase, the Command Centre brings together dashboards covering key DGFT functions and trade-related domains, including Importer Exporter Code (IEC), Advance Authorisation, Export Promotion Capital Goods (EPCG), Certificate of Origin (CoO), SCOMET, restricted imports and exports, and other regulatory and trade facilitation processes,” it further noted.

As per the Ministry, these dashboards will enable monitoring of scheme utilisation, processing efficiency, export obligations, trade patterns and operational performance across regional authorities. Apart from this, the NSTCC will focus on three key areas of trade governance, including monitoring trade trends, pending applications and emerging risks to address operational issues.

It will also assess the performance of export promotion schemes, processes and regional authorities against defined indicators, while identifying procedural bottlenecks and emerging trade patterns to support policy reforms, simplify procedures and improve trade facilitation. Speaking at the launch, Goyal highlighted the platform's role in facilitating data-driven trade decisions.

While reviewing the Special Chemicals, Organisms, Materials, Equipment and Technologies (SCOMET) dashboard, the minister called for regular meetings of the Inter-Ministerial Committee, including weekly meetings if necessary, to clear pending applications and expedite the approval process. “NSTCC has been designed to leverage existing digital infrastructure, including DGFT systems and the Trade Connect ePlatform, while providing a framework for progressive integration of additional datasets from other departments and trade-related agencies,” the Ministry noted, adding, “Going forward, the Command Centre is envisaged to evolve into a broader whole-of-government decision-support mechanism, with phased access for authorised stakeholders, including relevant ministries, states, Export Promotion Councils and other institutions.” (ANI)