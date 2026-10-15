Two-time Olympic champion Shaunae Miller-Uibo calls Neeraj Chopra a "humble kid", hails India's 400 m racing talent pool

By Vivek Prabhakar Singh Two-time Olympic gold medalist Bahamas sprinter Shaunae Miller-Uibo opened up on her conversation with India's javelin throw superstar Neeraj Chopra and India's talent pool in the 400 m racing on Thursday.

Shaunae is the international event ambassador for the Delhi Half Marathon (DHM) 2026. She is a two-time Olympic champion in the women's 400 m event, with gold medals in the 2016 and 2020 editions of the marquee sporting event. Marita Koch, a former German athlete, holds the world record in this category, with a time of 47.60 seconds back in 1985. Speaking to ANI about her conversations with India's former Olympic and world champion javelin throw superstar Neeraj, Shaunae said that she has talked with the athlete before and he comes across as a "very nice and humble kid".

"I have met Chopra before, and you know, he is a very nice and very humble kid, and he has done exceptional things in the sport, and I am wishing him all the best. I am always rooting for him. He is extremely talented, and I know that he makes you guys proud all the time, and I know that he wants to continue to do that. It is a blessing just to be able to compete alongside him," she said. Neeraj, who won gold at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and silver at the Paris 2024 Olympics in men's javelin throw, has been one of India's leading sporting figures in recent years. However, Chopra missed the 2026 Asian Games after he suffered an ankle ligament injury during a training session, which also ruled him out for the rest of the season. For this year, he still has a medal to show, a silver medal in the Commonwealth Games at Glasgow.

On India's talent pool in 400 m competition, including the 4x400 m relay competition in men's and women's categories, Shaunae said that India has "always had amazing 400 metre runners" and more hard work could bring them medals at the Olympics. "India has always had amazing 400-meter runners, uh in the women's 4x4 (4x400) and the men's 4x4s (4x400). I think the talent is starting to show you guys just won at the Asian Games. India has the talent and I think that, once they continue to work hard, it is going to show with Olympic medals as well," she added.

At the Asian Games, the Indian women's quartet of Kiran Pahal, Poovamma Machettira, Prachi Choudhary and Vithya Ramraj secured a gold medal in the women's 4x400 m relay competition. In the men's competition, the group of Dharmveer Choudhary, Jay Kumar, Manu TS, Vishal TK and Rajesh Ramesh secured bronze medal. In the mixed category, the team of Manu, Poovamma, Vishal, Vithya, Jay and Kiran secured a silver medal in the 4x400 m relay. Shaunae also said that the LA 2028 Olympics is "probably her last one" and the target is another gold medal.

"It is probably going to be my last one, and I am looking forward to it, and I am hoping to walk away with another gold medal. 400 m is an event that is really good right now. There are a lot of ladies who are running, um, a lot of exceptional times as well. I love great competition and so just to be able to bounce back inside there with them, I am looking forward to it," she said. Speaking of her association with the Delhi Half Marathon and enjoying Indian food, she said on her first full day in India on Thursday, she is already "falling in love" with the country. She also said that while the level of spices in her food has been on the lighter side, she has been loving Indian food as well.

"Thank you for having me in India. First off, it is already a pleasure. It is only my first full day here, and I am already falling in love with it. It is a pleasure to be associated with this event. I think it is an amazing event for an amazing cause, and I am just so happy to be a part of it," she said. "I have tried some of the food. I cannot remember the names exactly, but I have tried—I have tried so much already today, and I have been enjoying it. The level of spices, I think I have been keeping it on the low side, but it has been amazing," she signed off. (ANI)