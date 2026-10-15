India, Europe must jointly develop AI-driven automotive technology: Nasscom Vice Chairperson

India and Europe must strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), software and automotive engineering to jointly develop next-generation vehicle technologies and compete in global markets, Nasscom Vice Chairperson Kishor Patil said on Thursday.

ANI | Updated: 15-10-2026 20:27 IST | Created: 15-10-2026 20:27 IST
India, Europe must jointly develop AI-driven automotive technology: Nasscom Vice Chairperson
Nasscom logo (Photo: X/@nasscom). Image Credit: ANI

India and Europe must strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence (AI), software and automotive engineering to jointly develop next-generation vehicle technologies and compete in global markets, Nasscom Vice Chairperson Kishor Patil said on Thursday. Speaking at ELIV 2026, an international automotive electronics conference in Baden-Baden, Germany, Patil called for a long-term partnership between India and Europe that goes beyond traditional supplier relationships to include joint research, technology development and intellectual property creation.

Highlighting the opportunity, Patil said, "The next decade of mobility will reward ecosystems that combine complementary capabilities, rather than geographies that try to build everything on their own." He said Europe brings strong automotive engineering and manufacturing expertise, while India offers software capabilities, AI talent and engineering resources at scale.

According to industry projections cited by Patil, India and Europe could together account for 23.1 million new-car sales by 2035, representing nearly one-fourth of global sales, with combined vehicle exports potentially exceeding 7.5 million units. "The opportunity is significant," Patil said, adding that the projected market size creates opportunities for shared technology development, manufacturing partnerships and access to global markets.

He also highlighted the transition from software-defined to AI-defined vehicles, with artificial intelligence expected to play a growing role in vehicle design, software development, testing and validation. Patil identified semiconductors, batteries, cybersecurity, automotive AI, factory robotics and autonomous mobility as key areas for future cooperation.

The conference, held on October 14-15, included a partnership with Nasscom aimed at strengthening engagement between Europe's automotive industry and India's technology ecosystem. (ANI)

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